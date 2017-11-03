Chinatown meeting roundup: CSC, CRA, Elections Department

By Ling-Mei Wong and Sara Brown

The Chinatown Safety Committee met on Nov. 1 at the DoubleTree Hotel.

Boston Police Department Captain Kenneth Fong for District A-1 said crime in the past month has been down.

“It has been relatively quiet in Chinatown,” he said.

There have been two robberies in the past month. This time last year, there were four robberies.

Fong said in the past 30 days there have been two assaults, seven larcenies and 25 arrests made. He also said Halloween was quiet in the Chinatown and Downtown area.

The Chinatown Resident Association met on Nov. 1 at the Josiah Quincy School.

District 2 city council candidate Ed Flynn said, “What makes Chinatown great is not the restaurants and tourist attractions, but it’s the people. It’s the people who work hard and make this a great community.”

Charlotte Fleetwood, transportation planner for the Boston Transportation Department, said improvements to Kneeland Street are underway. Kneeland Street will be repaved and painted with bike lanes in both directions, as part of the Vision Zero pilot project to reduce fatal crashes. To create the bike lanes, some parking spots on Kneeland Street were relocated to nearby streets, which will take effect over the next two weeks.

Attorney Ka Yung Wong spoke about the proposed hotel at 25 Beach Street, which is the former East Ocean City location. The building owned by Edward Leung will be demolished and rebuilt at 13 stories high, instead of adding four stories to the existing six-storey structure as previously planned. Leung will need to go before the Zoning Board to build higher.

The Boston Elections Department met residents to update voter registration on Nov. 2 at the Metropolitan, after hearing allegations of voter fraud in the District 2 council race between Flynn and Mike Kelley.

District 2 covers Chinatown, the South End and South Boston. Six absentee ballots were purged, said Commissioner Dion Irish. Mailers were sent to voters who requested absentee ballots in Ward 5 Precinct 1 and Ward 3 Precinct 1 in English and Chinese, who can still vote at the polls on Nov. 7. If individuals feel their voting rights were violated, they can call the Elections Department at (617) 635-3893. Chinese speakers can leave messages to be returned by a native speaker before Election Day.

