Chinatown land trust discusses public land parcel

The Chinatown Community Land Trust (CCLT) met to discuss public land Parcel R-1 Nov. 15 at the Josiah Quincy School.

Parcel R-1 is a parking lot on Tyler and Harvard streets, the former location of the Wang YMCA bubble. It is owned by the Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) and is leased to Tufts Shared Services, representing Tufts University and Tufts Medical Center. The lease expires at the end of 2017.

“We think it’s time for public land to come back to community control,” said CCLT director Lydia Lowe.

The land was originally homes, which was taken by eminent domain in the 1950s to develop highways I-90 and I-93. The rest of the land was used for public housing, such as Tai Tung Village and Castle Square. Other land parcels were given for community use for New England Medical Center, which is today Tufts Medical Center.

“This site was originally homes for Chinese families,” said Suzanne Lee, CCLT co-chairwoman.

Two graduate students presented research on Parcel R-1. MIT city planning graduate student Alex Bob and Harvard University urban planning graduate student Alex Rawding looked at the feasibility of potential parking revenue, what the major housing needs are for the Chinatown community and possible uses of revenue to satisfy community needs.

The land parcel’s R-1 designation was intended for residential use. Tufts Medical Center and Tufts University was expanding in Chinatown and owned one land parcel, which was swapped to become the location of the Asian American Civic Association and the Kwong Kow Chinese School at 87 Tyler Street. The Tyler and Hudson lot was used as a temporary structure for the Y, which was used for 30 years. The DoubleTree Hotel purchased the Don Bosco High School, which was redeveloped for the hotel and the Wang YMCA in 2000. Parcel R-1 has since been leased as a parking lot; lease funds go to the BPDA’s operating budget.

BPDA representatives were unable to attend the meeting. CCLT plans to have a public meeting with the BPDA before the end of the year.

This post is also available in: Chinese