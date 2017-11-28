Chinatown adds 51 homes with 88 Hudson opening

The Chinatown community celebrated the completion of 88 Hudson on Nov. 28, which adds 51 affordable homes to the neighborhood.

“Hudson Street especially has gone through a revitalization,” said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, whose housing plan proposes adding 53,000 homes by 2030. “This street here used to house a lot of families on it and then through the highway, houses went down and buildings changed. Today we’re bringing this neighborhood back to having a neighborhood with families on it again.”

The building completes the One Greenway project at Parcel 24, which opened 66 Hudson in 2015. At 88 Hudson, the six-story building has 51 homeownership condos: 21 one-bedroom units, 22 two-bedroom units and eight three-bedroom units. Next door, 66 Hudson is a 21-story building with 95 affordable and 217 market-rate rental units. One Greenway has a total of 363 units, with more than a third designated affordable.

“Now we are adding 51 affordable condos to Chinatown, so that more families can establish their roots here without worrying about rising rent or the threat of eviction,” said Angie Liou, executive director of nonprofit developer Asian Community Development Corporation.

Man Li Chan will move into a two-bedroom condo with her family as a first-time homeowner. She cut the ribbon during the opening ceremony.

“Me, my husband and my son all work in Boston, so I am so happy to live close to where we work,” Chan said.

More than 1,600 applications were received for the 51 condos. Forty-nine of the condos are already sold and buyers are lined up for the remaining two units.

Elected officials and local leaders at the ribbon-cutting for 88 Hudson included state Sen. Joe Boncore, state Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, Boston District 2 Councilor elect Ed Flynn, Department of Housing and Community Development Undersecretary Chrystal Kornegay, Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation executive director Roger Herzog and Eastern Bank president Quincy Miller.

One Greenway received public support for its 146 affordable housing units from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), Department of Neighborhood Development (DND), other city and state agencies, and the surrounding community.