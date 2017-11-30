Boston vote marks 60th victory for Mass Green Network

Boston, MA. Today, the Boston City Council passed the state’s 60th law restricting plastic bags. The law prohibits single-use carryout bags less than 3.0 mils thick, and imposes a minimum 5 cent charge on thicker plastic bags and paper bags. The ordinance, sponsored by Councilors Matt O’Malley and Michele Wu was crafted through a long vetting process with a series of hearings. The vote today was unanimous. “I am so thrilled,” said Bradford Verter, founder of the Mass Green Network. “This far exceeds my expectations.”

Boston’s ordinance follows the momentum built over the past two years by the members of the Mass Green Network.

Founded by Bradford Verter in October 2015, the Mass Green Network connects grassroots activists and other stakeholders across the state working on municipal policy. The Network is organized as a peer-to-peer group with an eye towards developing local capacity, and building bridges across geographical and demographic divides. Over 450 members advise each other regarding best practices and strategies, and support each other as they pursue the passage of local bylaws, ordinances, and regulations to limit plastic waste.

The Network is founded on an ethos of self-help, civic engagement, and positive change. “Rather than relying on professionals and experts, our members help each other to pass laws that better their neighborhoods,” Verter says. “Rather than fighting corporate enemies, we forge consensus and build sustainable communities.”

Verter founded the Network after leading a coalition that passed groundbreaking laws restricting plastic bags and polystyrene in Williamstown, Massachusetts, to make it easier for grassroots leaders accomplish their goals. “There’s a steep learning curve for anyone who wants to pass environmental legislation even at the local level, and everybody was reinventing the wheel,” Verter says. “The Mass Green Network allows people in communities across the state to share ideas, strategies, and resources, and inspire each other in the vital work of greening the Commonwealth.” He built a website, MassGreen.Com, and the Network grew quickly. “I was trying to build an information hub,” Verter says. “Much to my surprise, it became a movement.

In the past two years, the members of the Mass Green Network have passed 60 laws and regulations to limit plastic waste. When the Network was founded, Massachusetts had 16 laws to limit plastic bag and 9 regulations to limit Styrofoam and other forms of polystyrene. Today, thanks to Network members, the state has 60 bag laws and 25 polystyrene regulations. Network members in many other cities and towns are currently working on laws, including Springfield, Worcester, Lexington, and Melrose.

Verter’s theory of change is that if enough communities pass the same sort of local law, they build the critical mass necessary to pass a statewide law. That seems to be happening. Last May, the Massachusetts Senate approved a bag bill co-sponsored by Rep. Lori Ehrlich and Sen. Jamie Eldridge as part of its budget package. At the time only 35 municipalities in Massachusetts had passed bag laws.

Today’s vote brings the number of bag laws in the Commonwealth to 60, and makes the prospects of a statewide law more feasible than ever. Now one-third of the state’s population – over 2 million people – live in a municipality with a bag law. “Boston was the big plum,” Verter says. “Now the state is sure to follow.”