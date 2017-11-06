Boston Senior Home Care hosts major fundraiser ‘An Evening by the Sea’ to fund services for Boston’s low-income elders

Boston, MA, October 30, 2017– Boston Senior Home Care is excited to bring back their annual fundraiser, and this time, it will be held at the New England Aquarium. ‘An Evening by the Sea’, takes place November 9, 2017 from 6:30pm to 9:30pm.

The evening’s entertainment includes a silent auction with host and performer Rich DiMare, resident DJ for the Boston Red Sox and Boston-based jazz singer specializing in Sinatra and Rat Pack area music. Boston Senior Home Care is grateful to have lead sponsors such as Emily’s Food Service Inc., Midtown Home Health, Senior Whole Health and Medical Resources Home Health supporting the event.

For the past 43 years, Boston Senior Home Care has been committed to providing programs and services for the underserved, isolated, and homebound seniors of Boston. An increase in their service demand is evident with economic insecurity growth across the Commonwealth and this fundraiser is crucial in keeping seniors where they want to be most: home.

Boston Senior Home Care CEO, Meg Hogan “With an increase in need, we want to make sure we have the funds available to provide daily essentials for our consumers. We’re eager to help the community because it aligns with our mission and goals to decrease premature nursing home placement and promote healthy aging at home.”

State and City officials, members of the Board of Directors, staff and numerous business partners who work on behalf of Boston Senior Home Care are expected to attend.

About Boston Senior Home Care: Boston Senior Home Care is a private, community based, non-profit organization established in 1974 to provide care management services and programs to low-income elders and people with disabilities who wish to remain in their own homes and communities as safely and independently as possible. For over 43 years, Boston Senior Home Care has provided hope to thousands of low- income elders living in the neighborhoods of Boston by giving them the choice to stay at home. Signature programs such as Subsidized Home Care, Boston ElderINFO, Family Caregiver Support, Options Counseling, Group Adult Foster Care and Adult Foster Care are designed to support elders changing needs to support their ability to age in place. Case Managers and Registered Nurses also develop individualized care plans that appropriately meet the needs of elders while providing information to help them navigate through complex medical and social support systems.