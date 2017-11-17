Boston Senior Home Care celebrates elder independence

Boston Senior Home Care (BSHC) hosted its annual gala “An Evening by the Sea” on Nov. 9 at the New England Aquarium. Guests enjoyed dinner and a silent auction, accompanied by the animals of the aquarium.

BSHC CEO Meg Hogan said, “With an increase in need, we want to make sure we have the funds available to provide daily essentials for our consumers. We’re eager to help the community because it aligns with our mission and goals to decrease premature nursing home placement and promote healthy aging at home.”

An online silent auction was held at the party, allowing guests to bid for items from their smartphones and computers. Guests could monitor the process of the auction remotely. Hogan said the agency had already raised more than $7,000 before doors opened with online bids.

BSHC has served low-income seniors for 43 years in culturally sensitive ways. Lead sponsors included Emily’s Food Service, Midtown Home Health, Senior Whole Health and Medical Resources Home Health.

BSHC is a nonprofit organization that dedicated to ensuring that culturally diverse elders and disabled adults, particularly those of limited means, can remain in their homes or in other supportive settings with dignity and independence. The programs BSHC provides include: home care, Medicare and Medicaid, counseling, classes for chronical diseases for seniors; as well as personal care attendant and counseling services for disabled individuals 16 years of age and older.

