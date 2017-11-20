Boston Public Schools launches alumni engagement campaign

BPS Aims to Create Sense of Community, Networking Opportunities for Former Students.

BOSTON — Monday, November 20, 2017 — Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Boston Public Schools (BPS) today launched the first-ever Boston Public Schools Alumni Engagement Campaign, aimed at connecting former BPS students of all ages with networking and volunteering opportunities, as well as resources to assist them with their careers and families.

“Boston Public Schools alumni are in our community, and across the country, achieving and succeeding every day,” said Mayor Walsh. “Students who attend BPS are exceptional. With the Alumni Engagement Campaign, we’re aiming to bring this community together so alumni can reconnect, help one another and give back to the BPS community.”

Led by the BPS Office of External Affairs, the Alumni Engagement Campaign will honor Boston’s thinkers, leaders, scholars, advocates, entrepreneurs, innovators, parents and everyday heroes.

“Boston Public Schools continues to be a national leader in urban public education, and our alumni are some of the most accomplished in their professions,” said Boston School Committee Chairperson Michael O’Neill, a 1978 graduate of Boston Public Schools. “The Alumni Engagement Campaign allows us to showcase our paths chosen since our time in Boston Public Schools, share resources, and find ways to help current BPS students become as successful as possible.”

The Alumni Engagement Campaign aligns with the district’s mission of fostering students’ growth beyond high school, as BPS looks to ensure students are supported even after their time at BPS has ended.

“The Boston Public Schools’ core mission is to prepare students for college, career, and life, and that includes after graduation,” said Superintendent Tommy Chang. “The Alumni Engagement Campaign is a wonderful opportunity to keep our former students connected to career and volunteering opportunities with one another, as well as resources that will help them on their professional and life journeys.”

As part of the Alumni Engagement Campaign, participating alumni will receive regular updates on networking and volunteering opportunities, along with connections to free resources that will help them with their career and life goals. Those resources include career counseling, employment opportunities, obtaining school transcripts, housing resources, recovery resources and elder services.

“As a recent graduate of Boston Public Schools with a full scholarship to Boston College, I am so grateful for all the opportunities I was provided as a student in the district,” said Joseph Okafor, a 2017 graduate of Urban Science Academy, an award-winning track and football athlete, a member of the National Honor Society, and the Boston Student Advisory Council. “As I continue to expand my education and focus on a career path, I hope to connect with mentors through the BPS Alumni Network, and serve as a mentor for current BPS students as they work to attain their goals.”

Liana Williams, a 1984 graduate of Madison Park Technical Vocational High School who studied cosmetology and opened her own hair salon in Dudley Square in 1996, said she is excited that the Alumni Engagement Campaign will allow her to reconnect with classmates as well as bond with younger BPS students and grads who may be considering a trade.

“We have so much to share, and can accomplish so much more when we’re able to come together, network, and support each other,” said Williams, who is a Roxbury resident. “I look forward to helping encourage the younger generation to do great things.”

Interested alumni are encouraged to visit the Alumni Engagement Campaign website at alumni.bostonpublicschools.org to learn how to get involved and reconnect with their elementary, middle and high school communities.

“What has always made Boston Public Schools special is the talent of our alumni,” said Dr. Makeeba McCreary, managing director and senior advisor of the BPS Office of External Affairs. “There is enormous potential for what our alumni can accomplish when given the opportunity to collaborate and network toward personal and community goals. We are very excited for what’s to come.”