Boston Parks Dept to host Copley Square tree lighting on Nov. 27

Mayor Martin J. Walsh, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, and The Friends of Copley Square welcome the holidays with the annual Copley Square Tree Lighting on Monday, November 27, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The free event will feature appearances by NECN’s Jenny Johnson, Santa Claus, and Rudolph along with musical performances by the Boston Children’s Chorus, the Boston Pops Brass Quintet, and Berklee College of Music students Britani Washington and Sam Robbins.

The Old South Church bell will toll when the tree is illuminated. Light refreshments will be provided by local businesses New England Coffee, DAVIDsTEA, DASANI SPARKLING, HP Hood LLC, and New England Dairy & Food Council. The Fairmont Copley Plaza will host a family reception immediately following for all in attendance. The reception will include cookie decorating, photos with Santa and treats from the Fairmont Copley Plaza.

Even more festivities will take place in and around Copley Square on November 27. The Boston Public Library and The Catered Affair will host a Storytime and Candy Cane Tea at the library from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The tea is free but reservations are required by calling (617) 859-2272.

For additional information please call the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at (617) 635-4505. To learn more about The Friends of Copley Square, please visit www.friendsofcopleysquare.org.