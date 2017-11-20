Boston Immigration Stories Project Launch

“Story slam” featuring several Asian undocumented immigrants sharing their migration experiences

Saturday, December 2, 1:00pm-2:30pm

Pao Arts Center | 99 Albany St, Boston

Please join us on Dec. 2 for a “story slam” featuring several Asian undocumented immigrants sharing their migration experiences. This timely event will shed light on the realities of Asian undocumented immigrants, who make up of 28.5% of the total undocumented population in MA. It will also focus on some of the work that we’ve been collaborating on with local and national groups in the Cambodian and Vietnamese communities, which have been targeted for deportation in recent ICE raids. (Check the following news article for more info:http:// www.mercurynews.com/2017/ 11/09/ deportations-of-vietnamese- cambodians-leave-asian-imm igrants-shaken/).

This story slam will be the first of a series of performative and educational events cosponsored by the Asian Outreach Unit of GBLS and the Asian American Resource Workshop to raise awareness, provide information about immigrants’ rights, and organize around issues of Asian undocumented immigration. The event takes place in Chinatown on 99 Albany St., Boston at the Pao Arts Center on Saturday, December 2, 1PM-2:30PM.

If you would like more information and/or have any questions, please feel free to reach out to kevin@aarw.org.

Food and refreshments will be served.