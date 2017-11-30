Boston City Council passes plastic bag ban

New policy saves taxpayer money and protects environment

November 29, 2017 (BOSTON, MA) – Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) released the following statement today in response to the Boston City Council’s unanimous approval of an ordinance banning retail establishments from providing single use plastic bags to customers at checkout. The ordinance also requires these establishments to impose a five-cent fee on reusable, paper and compostable bags.

“More than 350 million single-use plastic bags hit the streets of Boston this year alone, most of which end up filling our landfills, littering our communities, and polluting our air when burned up in incinerators,” said Kirstie Pecci, Director of CLF’s Zero Waste Project. “This new ordinance protects the health of our neighborhoods and our environment, while at the same time easing the burden on taxpayers and saving local retailers millions. We are optimistic that Mayor Walsh will follow the lead of 59 other Massachusetts cities and towns and sign this ordinance into law.”

The City of Boston has assembled a team tasked with developing a Zero Waste Plan to convene in January 2018.

Pecci added, “It is our hope that today’s success will be the first step in a process that will cement Boston’s reputation as a leader in addressing climate-disrupting pollution, reducing trash and food waste, and increasing recycling.”

A copy of the ordinance is available here.

