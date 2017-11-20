Boston Asian American Film Festival/BAAFF Bonus Mini Series

BAAFF is back with more films and a Rithy Panh mini-retrospective
December 1-9
Locations in Boston and Lowell
|BAAFF is back for an bonus mini-series. Join us December 1-9 to experience compelling documentaries while supporting the local Asian American community–especially our network in Lowell!
In honor of ArtsEmerson’s production of Bangsokol: A Requiem for Cambodia – DEC 19 – 20, this December series will feature a mini-retrospective of the internationally renowned filmmaker Rithy Panh in both Boston and Lowell. We will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Ankor Dance Troupe with a screening of the The Monkey Dance with a special follow up piece on where the dancers are now.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2 | Paramount CenterFRIDAY, DECEMBER 1 | Paramount Center
6:30pm Island Soldier
*9pm S21
3:30pm The Chinese Exclusion Act
8pm The Monkey Dance (Directed by Julie Mallozzi)
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3 | Paramount Center
1:30pm The Apology – Community
*4:30pm The Missing Picture / L’image manquante
MONDAY, DECEMBER 4 | FREE/Middlesex Community College)
*3pm The Land of the Wandering Souls
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7 | Pearl Harbor Day (FREE/Old South Meeting House)
6:30pm Exclusion, Internment and Today (screening excerpt of Chinese Exclusion Act, reading from Lyric’s Hold These Truths, and discussion on Cambodian/SEA deportations today)
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9 | FREE/Lowell TBA
*2pm First They Killed My Father