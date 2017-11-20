Boston Asian American Film Festival/BAAFF Bonus Mini Series

BAAFF is back with more films and a Rithy Panh mini-retrospective

December 1-9

Locations in Boston and Lowell

BAAFF is back for an bonus mini-series. Join us December 1-9 to experience compelling documentaries while supporting the local Asian American community–especially our network in Lowell! In honor of ArtsEmerson’s production of Bangsokol: A Requiem for Cambodia – DEC 19 – 20, this December series will feature a mini-retrospective of the internationally renowned filmmaker Rithy Panh in both Boston and Lowell. We will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Ankor Dance Troupe with a screening of the The Monkey Dance with a special follow up piece on where the dancers are now.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2 | Paramount Center FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1 | Paramount Center

6:30pm Island Soldier

*9pm S21

3:30pm The Chinese Exclusion Act

8pm The Monkey Dance (Directed by Julie Mallozzi)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3 | Paramount Center

1:30pm The Apology – Community

*4:30pm ​The Missing Picture / L’image manquante

MONDAY, DECEMBER 4 | FREE/Middlesex Community College)

*3pm The Land of the Wandering Souls

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7 | Pearl Harbor Day (FREE/Old South Meeting House)

6:30pm Exclusion, Internment and Today (screening excerpt of Chinese Exclusion Act, reading from Lyric’s Hold These Truths, and discussion on Cambodian/SEA deportations today)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9 | FREE/Lowell TBA

*2pm First They Killed My Father