BCNC Day at the Lyric Stage on Dec. 9

WHAT: Join us for BCNC Day at the Lyric Stage on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 3 pm for Jeanne Sakata’s inspirational play, Hold These Truths, the true story of Gordon Hirabayashi, the American son of Japanese immigrants, who resisted internment during World War II. Michael Hisamoto plays Hirabayashi, a college student and a Quaker, whose hope and unquenchable patriotism over 50 years will leave audiences cheering.

Theatrical magic will be created by the use of three kurogos, “invisible” stage manipulators/dancers in the Kabuki theatrical tradition. The production’s aesthetics will reflect both Gordon Hirabayashi’s Japanese ancestry and his Quaker upbringing

WHEN: Saturday, December 9, 2017 3 pm – 5 pm

WHERE: The Lyric Stage, 140 Clarendon Street, Boston, MA 02116

WHO: This event is open to the public. $75 ticket includes an exclusive Meet and Greet with Cast & Crew plus wine and hors d’oeuvres immediately following the play.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://bcnc.net/upcoming-events/holdthesetruths

About Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center:

BCNC is the largest nonprofit social service provider for Asian families in the Greater Boston area, supporting over 2,600 children, youth, and adults each year at four locations in Boston and Quincy. The mission of BCNC is to ensure that the children, youth, and families we serve have the resources and supports they need to achieve greater economic success and social well-being. BCNC provides families access to resources and services, opportunities to learn and acquire skills, and a community of mutual support and encouragement. In May 2017, BCNC opened the Pao Arts Center, Chinatown’s first community-based arts center and Boston’s newly dedicated Asian American and Asian immigrant cultural space. www.bcnc.net.