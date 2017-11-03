Bank of America gives to AACA
Bank of America donated $30,000 to the Asian American Civic Association (AACA) on Oct. 24 at the agency.
AACA offers job training programs such as Careers in Banking and Finance. The program prepares graduates to work at financial institutions with practical skills and hiring opportunities after completion.
Bank of America donated $30,000 to the Asian American Civic Association on Oct. 24. (From left) AACA executive director Mary Chin, Careers in Banking and Finance instructor Robin Wood, Bank of America branch manager David Li and AACA deputy director Lisa Wong. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)
