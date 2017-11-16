Baker-Polito Administration Re-Establishes Governor’s Task Force on Hate Crimes

Governor Charlie Baker today signed an Executive Order re-establishing the Governor’s Task Force on Hate Crimes and was joined by Secretary of Public Safety and Security Daniel Bennett to swear-in members of the commission. The Task Force will advise the Governor on issues relating to the prevalence, deterrence and prevention of hate crimes in the Commonwealth and the support of victims of hate crimes.

“Our administration is committed to making Massachusetts a safe and welcoming place with zero-tolerance for hate or violence,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “We look forward to working with this diverse group of qualified members who represent different backgrounds and parts of our state to enhance our commitment to inclusive and tolerant communities.”

Members of the Task Force include gubernatorial appointees with expertise in community advocacy, law enforcement, health care, law, government and education and represent a group diverse in gender, race, industry, region, age and education. Secretary of Public Safety and Security Daniel Bennett and CEO and President of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston Josh Kraft will serve as co-chairs.

“The Commonwealth is comprised of 351 cities and towns with diverse populations that proudly celebrate their diversity,” said Lt. Governor Polito. “I thank the members of this Task Force for their commitment and willingness to serve the Commonwealth and help all our residents feel safe from hate and violence.”

This task force will meet at least quarterly and submit a formal written report annually that addresses the mission of the Task Force, targeted objectives, options and recommended actions and metrics to measure the effects of the recommendations on hate crimes in Massachusetts to the Governor.

The Task Force will promote full and effective coordination among law enforcement agencies in order to improve prevention, investigation and prosecution of hate crimes. The Task Force will encourage and assist agencies in safe reporting of hate crimes pursuant to the Hate Crime Reporting Act, as well as analyze and publicize hate crime reports pursuant to the Hate Crime Penalties Act. This group will develop best practices related to technical assistance for school districts that may seek to incorporate hate crime education into their curricula.

In 1991, Governor Bill Weld initiated the Governor’s Task Force on Hate Crimes by letter, coordinating and giving priority to state implementation of the Hate Crimes Reporting Act. From 1994 to 1996, the Task Force led the successful legislative effort to amend the Hate Crimes Penalties Act to expand its scope and increase penalties for those who commit hate crimes. In 1997, Governor Paul Cellucci formalized the Task Force through Executive Order 401. The reconstitution of the Task Force reinvigorates the Commonwealth’s statewide commitment to fighting hate crimes and supporting victims and impacted communities.

Task Force on Hate Crimes

Secretary

Daniel Bennett

Secretary, Public Safety and Security, Commonwealth of Massachusetts

Co-Chair

Josh Kraft

CEO and President, Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston

Co-Chair

Anthony Gulluni

District Attorney, Hampden County

Ana M. Javier

President, Merrimack Valley Project

Dr. Robert E. Johnson

Chancellor, University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth

Michelle Jones-Johnson

Vice President for Talent Strategy and Chief Diversity Officer, Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Jody D. Kasper

Chief of Police, Northampton Police Department

Dara Kaufman

Executive Director, Jewish Federation of the Berkshires

Israul Marrero

Police Officer, Boston Police Department

Genevieve Nadeau

Chief, Civil Rights Division at the Office of the Attorney General, Massachusetts

Dr. Nawal Nour

Director, Ambulatory Obstetrics at Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Kelly A. Nee

Director of Public Safety & Chief of Police, Boston University

Nan M. Sauer

Co-Chair, Massachusetts LGBTQ Bar Association

Emily Todisco

State Trooper, Massachusetts State Police

Robert O. Trestan

Executive Director, Anti-Defamation League, New England Regional Office

Yusufi S. Vali

Executive Director, Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center

Deborah Williams

Student, Amherst College

For Gubernatorial Appointee Bios, Please Click Here.