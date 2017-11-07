Audible.com launches dedicated Chinese content offering

Newark NJ – November 7, 2017 – Audible Inc., the world largest seller and producer of downloadable audiobooks and other spoken-word entertainment, today announced the launch of Audible in Chinese, a tailored listening destination where US and other international Chinese-speaking audiences can discover Chinese audiobooks and audio dramas on audible.com.

The Audible in Chinese catalogue at launch comprises over 300 audiobooks and audio dramas in Mandarin from Beijing Oriental Vision Culture & Media Co (BOVCM), one of China’s leading audiobook publishers. A dedicated landing page (www.audible.com/chinese) houses a curated content library featuring bestselling contemporary mysteries and thrillers, romances, classics, children’s titles, Chinese translations of popular English content and other categories, as well as helpful text and video guides for Chinese-speaking customers. Among the titles available today are鬼吹灯 – 鬼吹燈 (Candle in the Tomb), 步步惊心 – 步步驚心 (Scarlet Heart), and西游记 – 西遊記 (Journey to the West). 童谣经典选 – 童謠經典選 (Classic Nursery Rhymes) is also available as a special free download.

“Audible.com currently offers content in 38 languages, and I am excited to extend our catalogue to include Chinese in such a dedicated way,” said Audible Chief Content Officer Andy Gaies. “For the first time, Chinese-speaking audible.com customers can now explore and enjoy a diverse library of authentic content. Through these incredibly produced titles from BOVCM, Audible can now offer the tens of millions of Chinese speakers outside of China compelling listening experiences.”

Audible in Chinese is available to audible.com customers, and new customers can download any one of the Chinese titles included for free with a 30-day trial of the service. For more about Audible in Chinese, please visit www.audible.com/chinese.

ABOUT AUDIBLE, INC.

