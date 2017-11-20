AsAmSt 30th anniversary event on Monday Nov. 27 from 1-7pm in Campus Center 3rd floor ballrooms A-B

Monday, Nov. 27

1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

UMass Boston, Campus Center, 3rd Floor Ballrooms A-B

100 William T Morrissey Blvd

Boston, MA 02125

UMass Boston will celebrate the 30th anniversary of teaching Asian American Studies at the university. During the event, there will be:

* exhibits of student work, digital stories, and many examples of AsAmSt Program impact since the late 1980s will be available for viewing/interaction from 1pm to 7pm

* 2nd graders from the Mather School’ s Vietnamese bilingual program and their teacher, Songkhla Nguyen (and AsAmSt alumna), will visit from 1-2:30pm

* food provided by the Asian American Student Success Program will be available after 3pm

* a student-organized program will take place from 4-5pm.