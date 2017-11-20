AsAmSt 30th anniversary event on Monday Nov. 27 from 1-7pm in Campus Center 3rd floor ballrooms A-B

Monday, Nov. 27
1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
UMass Boston, Campus Center, 3rd Floor Ballrooms A-B
100 William T Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125
UMass Boston will celebrate the 30th anniversary of teaching Asian American Studies at the university. During the event, there will be:
* exhibits of student work, digital stories, and many examples of AsAmSt Program impact since the late 1980s will be available for viewing/interaction from 1pm to 7pm
* 2nd graders from the Mather School’ s Vietnamese bilingual program and their teacher, Songkhla Nguyen (and AsAmSt alumna), will visit from 1-2:30pm
* food provided by the Asian American Student Success Program will be available after 3pm
* a student-organized program will take place from 4-5pm.
Please follow and like us: