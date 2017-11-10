ALKU celebrates third annual ALKU scholarship recipient Daniel Mbusa

ALKU and Mass Mentoring Partnership (MMP) filled the top floor of Bostonia Public House on October 11th for one of their most eagerly anticipated events of the year, the Cheers to Mentoring Celebration. Drinks were flowing, hors d’oeuvres were on every table, and the room was buzzing with excitement. At this event, ALKU and MMP were able to present the third annual ALKU Scholarship, which grants a recipient who has been positively impacted by mentoring $20,000 towards any 4-year college or university. The ALKrew was honored to present this year’s scholarship to Daniel Mbusa of Worcester, Massachusetts.

Daniel moved to Massachusetts from Uganda in 2013. From an early age, Daniel had to take on responsibilities that most kids do not. His family, as Congolese refugees, left Uganda and came to America after being forced out by war. His father passed away, which left his mother to take care of six children as a single parent. Daniel had to step up and help his mom take care of his younger siblings. Even in the face of all these challenges, Daniel has been able to stay motivated to achieve his personal goals and give back to his community, all while maintaining a 4.49 GPA in school.

“Daniel’s story really spoke to us and made his application stand out. His determination, hard work, and ability to overcome are all values that resonate with each and every employee within ALKU,” said Mark Eldridge, Founder and CEO of ALKU. “We are thrilled to be able to present our third annual ALKU Scholarship to such a deserving and inspiring young man.”

Guests at the event heard from Daniel who expressed his deep gratitude for ALKU and MMP. Although soft spoken, Daniel left a huge impression on the ALKrew, explaining how one day he hopes to become a Physician. “There is nothing I like more than physics,” he proudly stated, with the hopes of attending one of his top universities, Brown University, Yale University, or MIT.

Daniel has been fortunate enough to be matched with his mentor, Frank, through the African Community Education program (ACE). Over the past four years, Frank and Daniel have progressed their mentor-mentee relationship in many ways. Not only is Frank close with Daniel, but he has also built strong relationships with Daniel’s mother and five siblings. In the middle of winter, Frank was more than willing to help Daniel and his family move houses. He never hesitates to spend quality time with them and assist them with anything they need. Last Christmas, Frank took Daniel and his brother to see “A Christmas Carol” at the Hanover Theatre in Worcester, MA. Amazingly, the dedication doesn’t stop there. Now that Daniel is applying to colleges, Frank has been taking classes to learn about college applications and is helping Daniel in filling out and sending them into colleges. Frank and Daniel’s strong relationship helps to keep Daniel motivated and in high spirits, as Frank has been supporting him every step of the way for the last four years.

“We are grateful to Mark and the team at ALKU for creating this award and were excited to present it to Daniel this year,” said Marty Martinez, Mass Mentoring Partnership’s President and CEO. “His story embodies the type of supportive relationship that we are looking to ensure that every young person has access to in Massachusetts.”

ALKU takes immense pride in supporting the mentoring cause through this scholarship, but their efforts don’t end there. Most recently, ALKU participated in its sixth annual Rodman Ride for Kids, which is a 25, 50, or 100-mile bike ride that supports MMP in raising money for at-risk youth in MA. ALKU had its most successful year with over 50 riders, while also surpassing their fundraising goal of $100,000, bringing them to a total of $350,000 raised for youth mentoring. It is because of the dedication and support of the ALKrew that they are able to give back to such an amazing cause.

