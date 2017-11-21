AG Healey statement on ending Temporary Protective Status for Haitians

BOSTON – AG Healey today issued the following statement following the Trump administration’s decision to end Temporary Protective Status for Haitians:

“The Trump administration’s cruel decision to end Temporary Protective Status for Haitians in this country is a tragedy for thousands of families in Massachusetts. This designation has enabled them to fully integrate into our communities, contribute to our economy, and support Haiti’s ongoing efforts to rebuild and recover. I urge the administration not to back away from this critical humanitarian effort.”

In May, AG Healey joined with State Senator Linda Dorcena Forry in urging the Department of Homeland Security to extend Temporary Protected Status to Haitian nationals in Massachusetts.