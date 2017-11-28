Action for Boston Community Development #GivingTuesday kicks off campaign for ABCD’s winter fund & holiday toy drive

Action for Boston Community Development participates in the #GivingTuesday social media trend in efforts to gain donations towards the ABCD Winter Fund & Holiday Toy Drive.

For over 30 years, ABCD has helped make the holidays better for families in need by providing fuel assistance, nutritious meals, warm coats & clothing, toys for children, and so much more throughout Greater Boston, and now also within the Mystic Valley region.

ABCD relies on the generosity of benefactors that understand poverty impacts many families within our communities especially during the holidays and cold winter months.

Through individual, corporate and in-kind donations ABCD is able to continue and serve thousands of low-income and poverty stricken families with holiday gifts, food, clothing, and heat.

The ABCD Winter Fund ensures that families in need can stay safe and warm with uplifted spirits thanks to the generosity of others.

THERE ARE MANY WAYS TO GIVE!

Tax-deductible monetary donations

Host a party to fundraise and collect gifts

Drop-off new, unwrapped toys at ABCD Headquarters or our neighborhood sites

Adopt-A-Family

Set-up a collection box at your office

To learn more about ABCD’s Winter Fund and GiveLive visit BostonABCD.org, call (617)348-6559 or email Give@BostonABCD.org.

Also follow BostonABCD on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!