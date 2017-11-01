ABCD’s Community Heroes Celebration on Nov. 9 honors U.S. Sen. Markey, State Rep. Rushing and J. Keith Motley

Inducting into the ABCD Hall of Fame

U.S. Senator Edward J. Markey & MA State Rep. Byron Rushing



Lifetime Achievement Award – J. Keith Motley, PhD



Featured Speaker – Michael Tubbs, Mayor of Stockton, California

Performances by Songstress Darlene Love & R&B group The Spinners

Action for Boston Community Development dedicates an evening of admiration, reflection and celebration to honor several outstanding citizens who serve and uplift their communities as unsung heroes.

(Visit link here: abcdheroes.org/community-heroes/)

Join us in honoring these extraordinary volunteers as we celebrate The Heart of Humanity on Thursday, November 9th, at Boston Marriott Copley Place, 110 Huntington Ave, Boston.

The night kicks off with a Social Hour at 6 p.m., and the Dinner Program at 7 p.m.

ABCD will recognize 22 outstanding community heroes and the selfless achievements of extraordinary honorees: U.S. Senator Edward J. Markey; Mass State Rep. Byron Rushing; and J. Keith Motley PhD, former chancellor of UMass Boston.

“Once again, ABCD is proud to put the spotlight on the volunteers and community members that go above and beyond to assist, serve, and educate our most vulnerable residents and economically disenfranchised families,” said John J. Drew, ABCD President/CEO.

“We will also add to our Hall of Fame and bestow a special honor to selfless leaders of our community, recognizing their efforts as political leaders, and social influencers in a tireless crusade against poverty.”

A signature event, ABCD’s Community Heroes Celebration honors everyday heroes and legends that help support the anti-poverty agency’s mission to provide low-income residents within the Greater Boston and Mystic Valley region the tools and resources needed to transition from poverty to stability to success.

This year’s special guest and featured speaker is an up and coming politician – Michael Tubbs, the youngest and first African-American Mayor of Stockton, California. Noted for his campaign against violence and leading the City of Stockton out of bankruptcy, Mayor Tubbs will share his impactful strategies towards community engagement and poverty reduction.

U.S. Senator Edward Markey & Mass State Rep. Byron Rushing will be inducted into the ABCD Heroes Hall of Fame for their selfless political efforts in progressing society and addressing issues that are important to the disenfranchised community.

We recognize J. Keith Motley as a special honoree because of his inspiration to many, urging those in need to overcome adversities and obstacles to pursue higher education and in turn build community relations.

The dinner and award ceremony will end with performances by award winning R&B group favorites, The Spinners, along with a special performance by Grammy Award winner – the sensational Darlene Love!

This year’s community volunteers, recognized for their tireless efforts to uplift disenfranchised and underprivileged communities and residents are: Anthony D’Isidoro, Allston/Brighton; Peter Ng, Asian American Civic Association; Nicole Purvis, Dorchester; Veronica Robles, East Boston; Jian Kun Huang, Elder Services; Commissioner Joseph Finn, Youth Services; Sahar Lawrence, Roxbury/North Dorchester; Courtney Wright, Parker Hill/Fenway; Christine McWayne, PhD, Head Start; Sannisha K. Dale, PhD, Edm, Bisola Ojikutu, MD, MPH & Valerie E. Stone, MD, MPH, Health Services; Viola Clay, Harbor Point/Project Care & Concern; Kim Mahoney, John F. Kennedy Center; Leonard Lacy, Jamaica Plain APAC/ Citywide Boston Hispanic Center; Lincoln Larmond, Mattapan; Helen F. Bender, North End/West End; Kristina Bennett, South End; Beatrice Busby, Women’s Service Club of Boston; Karen Colon Hayes & Steve Supino, Mystic Valley; and Lumina Mathurin, South Boston.

This year’s event will be emceed by Shayna Seymour, award winning journalist, co-anchor of WCVB’s Chronicle and the weekend EyeOpener newscast.

Support for the event is possible thanks to our presenting sponsor, Suffolk Construction; and the ABCD Friend Committee, chaired by Emmett Lyne, Partner at Rich May, P.C., along with John E. Butterworth, Executive VP & Partner at CBRE/New England; Joe Dalton, Gov. Affairs Director of ENGIE North America; John T. Grady, Jr., Senior Advisor of Moelis & Company; Jodi K. Hanover, Stockholder/Partner at Rich May, P.C.; Mary-Jane Kubler, Founder & Partner at KublerWirka, Inc.; Alain Mathieu, Attorney at Mintz Levin; Kevin J. McCarthy MSW, LCSW; Penni McLean-Conner, Senior VP & CCO, Eversource Energy; and David Sweetser, Founder & President, High Rock Development.

For more information, please contact Amelia Aubourg at 617-348-6238, or email amelia.aubourg@bostonabcd.org. Visit BostonABCD.org and ABCDHeroes.org