ABCD’s Community Heroes Celebration honors U.S. Sen. Markey, State Rep. Rushing and J. Keith Motley

By Action for Boston Community Development

Action for Boston Community Development dedicated an evening of admiration, reflection and celebration to honor several outstanding citizens who serve and uplift their communities as unsung heroes on Nov. 9 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place.

ABCD recognizes 22 outstanding community heroes and the selfless achievements of extraordinary honorees: U.S. Senator Edward J. Markey; Mass State Rep. Byron Rushing; and J. Keith Motley PhD, former chancellor of UMass Boston.

“Once again, ABCD is proud to put the spotlight on the volunteers and community members that go above and beyond to assist, serve, and educate our most vulnerable residents and economically disenfranchised families,” said John J. Drew, ABCD President/CEO.

“We will also add to our Hall of Fame and bestow a special honor to selfless leaders of our community, recognizing their efforts as political leaders, and social influencers in a tireless crusade against poverty.”

A signature event, ABCD’s Community Heroes Celebration honors everyday heroes and legends that help support the anti-poverty agency’s mission to provide low-income residents within the Greater Boston and Mystic Valley region the tools and resources needed to transition from poverty to stability to success.

The special guest and featured speaker was an up and coming politician – Michael Tubbs, the youngest and first African-American Mayor of Stockton, California. Noted for his campaign against violence and leading the City of Stockton out of bankruptcy, Mayor Tubbs shared his impactful strategies towards community engagement and poverty reduction.

U.S. Senator Edward Markey & Mass State Rep. Byron Rushing was inducted into the ABCD Heroes Hall of Fame for their selfless political efforts in progressing society and addressing issues that are important to the disenfranchised community.

ABCD recognized J. Keith Motley as a special honoree because of his inspiration to many, urging those in need to overcome adversities and obstacles to pursue higher education and in turn build community relations.

The dinner and award ceremony ended with performances by award winning R&B group favorites, The Spinners, along with a special performance by Grammy Award winner – the sensational Darlene Love!

The event was emceed by Shayna Seymour, award winning journalist, co-anchor of WCVB’s Chronicle and the weekend EyeOpener newscast.

