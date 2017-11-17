A Hunanese Thanksgiving in Kendall Square

WHAT: The newly opened Sumiao Hunan Kitchen is celebrating their first Thanksgiving in Kendall Square by dishing out Hunanese twists on traditional “Turkey Day” staples and family-style prix fixe menus for four-to-eight guests from November 23-24.

Sumiao’s a la carte specialties include the four-piece Pan-Seared Pumpkin Cake with sweet pumpkin, sticky rice powder, condensed milk and sesame ($12); Mala Turkey with house chili soy sauce, Szechuan peppercorn oil, cilantro and sesame ($14); Crispy Turkey with hoisin-BBQ sauce ($28); and, tempura-style Yolk Breaded Pumpkin with preserved duck yolk and sweet pumpkin ($18).

Whether feasting for Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving, group dining is made simple with Sumiao’s trio of prix fixe-style menus. Each menu starts with Melted Gold Soup with pumpkin and millet. Moving onto the appetizer course (Sumiao Shang Gan, Scallion Pancake or Spicy Dried Baby Fish), groups of four pick one while groups of six choose two, and eight select three. Each guest then can choose one sharable entrée from a selection of 12 signature vegetable, seafood and meat dishes like the Spicy Cauliflower, Red-Braised Pork Bellyor Steamed Duijiao Tilapia. Each group also gets a complimentary order of one of the a la carte specials featured on these two days.

Lastly, during the week of November 20-27, Sumiao Hunan Kitchen will get social by offering up interactive lottery drawings, a special “thank you” gift to their guests. Follow @SumiaoHunan on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, show a Sumiao team member, and draw from coupons that will score you 5-25% off the food bill on your next visit.

WHERE: Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

270 3rd Street

Cambridge, MA 02142

WHEN: A la carte specials and group prix fixe menus available on November 23 & 24.

Social media gifting incentive offered from November 20-27.

COST: Specials available at a la carte pricing.

Four-person prix fixe: $125 per group

Six-person prix fixe: $195 per group

Eight-person prix fixe: $250 per group

*Prices do not include tax or gratuity.

ABOUT SUMIAO HUNAN KITCHEN:

Opened in July of 2017, Sumiao Hunan Kitchen is first Hunanese concept in Greater Boston. Located in the bustling and tech-driven Kendall Square, Sumiao Hunan Kitchen is the loving creation of Sumiao Chen – a passionate female restaurateur and scientist from Xiangtan, Hunan, China – and a team of restaurant industry veterans and investors. Sumiao, whose name in Chinese means “sketch,” stays true to her namesake by creatively melding tradition with modernity to bring forth an unmatched dining and social experience. Sumiao Hunan Kitchen aims to shatter preconceived notions that Chinese food is a low-cost, low-quality experience by introducing an authentic, contemporary Asian concept that is largely unknown in the local area. For more information, please call (617) 945-0907 or visit www.sumiaohunan.com. Follow Sumiao Hunan Kitchen on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @SumiaoHunan.