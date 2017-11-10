400 volunteers will give back with City Year Boston for Thanksgiving Service Day, 11/17

Service projects will support local organizations addressing hunger and homelessness among Boston students and families.

BOSTON, Mass. (November 9, 2017) – City Year Boston’s 2017 Thanksgiving Service Day will gather more than 400 volunteers from across the city on November 17 to complete projects benefiting Boston students and families. Volunteers will pack hygiene kits and winter essentials, assemble toys and furniture for recently re-housed families, and make student and parent resources to support the Boston Public Schools’ Homeless Education Resource Network, Catie’s Closet, Massachusetts Coalition for Homelessness and Under One Roof, and Bridge Over Troubled Water.

WHAT: City Year Boston’s 2017 Thanksgiving Service Day

WHEN: Friday, November 17, 2017, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: City Year Headquarters, 287 Columbus Avenue, Boston, MA 02116

WHO: 400+ volunteers from across the Boston community, including corporate volunteers from several City Year Boston philanthropic partners. Volunteers will be divided into two-hour shifts of approximately 100 people.

About City Year Boston:

This year, City Year Boston will recruit, train, and deploy 289 AmeriCorps members into service in 23 Boston Public Schools, where they will reach more than 12,000 students every day and collectively serve more than 450,000 hours over the academic year. For more information, go to: cityyear.org/boston.

About City Year:

City Year is dedicated to helping students and schools succeed. City Year partners with public schools in 28 urban communities across the U.S. Diverse teams of City Year AmeriCorps members serve full-time in schools, providing high-impact student, classroom, and school-wide support to help students stay in school and on track to graduate from high school, ready for college and career success. A proud member of the AmeriCorps national service network, City Year is made possible by support from the Corporation for National and Community Service, school district partnerships, and private philanthropy from corporations, foundations and individuals.