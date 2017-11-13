Sumiao Hunan Kitchen teams up with Joslin Diabetes Center for Diabetes Awareness Month, creates diabetes-friendly menu

Newly opened Hunanese restaurant features diabetes-friendly dishes in November.

WHAT: November marks Diabetes Awareness Month and Kendall Square’s newly opened Sumiao Hunan Kitchen has teamed up with Joslin Diabetes Center’s Asian American Diabetes Initiative (AADI) to help bring attention to the impact of diabetes on millions of Asian Americans. All month, the team at Sumiao will be featuring a special menu with a collection of delicious, diabetes-friendly dishes, hand-selected by one of the nutritionists from Joslin’s AADI.

Standout Hunanese-style selections will include Cinderella with Japanese pumpkin and lily ($12); Kung Pao Shrimp with peanuts, green & red peppers and dried chili pepper ($20); Hunan Steak Tips with white beech mushroom, serrano pepper, black pepper and honey ($28); Lava Fish with swai filet and duo jiao ($24); and, Steamed Butterfly Shrimp with aged orange peel, garlic and peppers ($28). In total, Sumiao Hunan Kitchen will offer more than 20 diabetes-friendly options.

One in two Asian Americans will develop diabetes or pre-diabetes in their lifetime, despite having a lower average body mass index than the overall population of Americans. Originally from Hunan, China, Sumiao Chen has followed the diabetes epidemic closely through her experience as a scientist and former doctor, sparking a passion for raising awareness about the issue and promoting health conscious menu choices at her restaurant.

Joslin makes no guarantee that these items will be available at time of visit. Joslin does not endorse products or services, including those of this restaurant.

WHERE: Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

270 3rd Street

Cambridge, MA 02142

WHEN: Available during the month of November

ABOUT SUMIAO HUNAN KITCHEN:

Opened in July of 2017, Sumiao Hunan Kitchen is first Hunanese concept in Greater Boston. Located in the bustling and tech-driven Kendall Square, Sumiao Hunan Kitchen is the loving creation of Sumiao Chen – a passionate female restaurateur and scientist from Xiangtan, Hunan, China – and a team of restaurant industry veterans and investors. Sumiao, whose name in Chinese means “sketch,” stays true to her namesake by creatively melding tradition with modernity to bring forth an unmatched dining and social experience. Sumiao Hunan Kitchen aims to shatter preconceived notions that Chinese food is a low-cost, low-quality experience by introducing an authentic, contemporary Asian concept that is largely unknown in the local area. For more information, please call (617) 945-0907 or visit www.sumiaohunan.com. Follow Sumiao Hunan Kitchen on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @SumiaoHunan.

ABOUT JOSLIN DIABETES CENTER

Joslin Diabetes Center is world-renowned for its deep expertise in diabetes treatment and research. A federally designated Diabetes Research Center, affiliated with Harvard Medical School, Joslin is dedicated to finding a cure for diabetes and ensuring that people with diabetes live long, healthy lives. We develop and disseminate innovative patient therapies and scientific discoveries throughout the world. For more information, visit www.joslin.org.