Wu Campaign announces state legislative endorsements

The Michelle Wu for Boston Campaign today announced endorsements that Boston City Council President Michelle Wu has received from members of the Boston state legislative delegation. Wu is running for re-election to a third term as Boston City Councilor At-Large.

“I’m honored to have the support of these colleagues at the state level,” Wu said. “I know how hard they work to represent the constituents we share, and I look forward to continuing to partner with them on the issues that matter to Boston residents. I’m grateful for their leadership and continued support.”

Endorsements include:

Senator Joe Boncore (1st Suffolk & Middlesex)

Senator Will Brownsberger (2nd Suffolk and Middlesex)

Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz (2nd Suffolk)

Senator Sal DiDomenico (Middlesex & Suffolk)

Senator Linda Dorcena Forry (1st Suffolk)

Senator Michael Rush (Suffolk & Norfolk)

Representative Evandro Carvalho (5th Suffolk)

Representative Nick Collins (4th Suffolk)

Representative Ed Coppinger (10th Suffolk)

Representative Dan Cullinane (12th Suffolk)

Representative Russell Holmes (6th Suffolk)

Representative Kevin Honan (17th Suffolk)

Representative Dan Hunt (13th Suffolk)

Representative Adrian Madaro (1st Suffolk)

Representative Liz Malia (11th Suffolk)

Representative Aaron Michlewitz (3rd Suffolk)

Representative Michael Moran (18th Suffolk)

Representative Byron Rushing (9th Suffolk)

Representative Dan Ryan (2nd Suffolk)

Representative Jeffrey Sánchez (15th Suffolk)

Representative Angelo Scaccia (14th Suffolk)

Representative Chynah Tyler (7th Suffolk)

The Final Election for City Council and Mayor will take place on Tuesday, November 7th.