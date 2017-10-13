We are Boston gala, Nov. 30

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
425 Summer Street
Boston, MA 02110
The We are Boston gala will take place at the Westin Boston Waterfront. For more information, visit www.boston.gov/calendar/we-are-boston-gala-2017.
Now in its twelfth year, The We Are Boston Gala has quickly grown into the largest event of its kind to support immigrants in our city. The Gala sells out each year!
Mingle with Boston’s most prominent CEOs, executives and diverse community leaders. Experience multi-cultural entertainment and bid on fabulous auction items. The event brings together the top influencers to support, to raise dollars and to celebrate immigrant advancement.
This year, we transport you to the Caribbean. This region makes up 15% of Boston’s immigrants in the City of Boston, and its immigrants, with their skills, cultures and languages, shaped our city. At this year’s Gala, we will pay tribute to the Caribbean community, and guests will experience the Islands’ authentically through cuisine, music and dance. Boston is home to so many cultures, making it a vibrant place for all of us privileged to live here. Our heritage is an essential part of our individual and collective identities.
#WeAreBoston
HONORARY CHAIR: Mayor Martin J. Walsh
CO-CHAIRS:
Mohamad Ali, President & CEO, Carbonite, Inc.
Roger W. Crandall, Chairman, President & CEO, MassMutual
Davide Grasso, President & CEO, Converse
WE ARE BOSTON COMMITTE:
John Alvarez, New Balance Athletic Shoe, Inc.
Mark T. Bettencourt, Goodwin Proctor LLP
Robert K. Coughlin, Mass Biotechnology Council
Sherry Dong, Tufts Medical Center
Atsuko Toko Fish, Fish Family Foundation
Lucas H. Guerra, Argus
Dr. James W. Hunt, Mass League of Community Health Centers
Cynthia Izzo, KPMG
Michael Jorgensen, The Westin Boston Waterfront
David Josef, David Josef Fashions
Nicole Lelter, RPh, Walgreens
Steve Melia, TripAdvisor
Quincy Miller, Eastern Bank
Robert L. Reynolds, Putnam Investments
James E. Rooney, Boston Chamber of Commerce
Micho F. Spring, Weber Shandwick
Richard L. Vieira, Stifel
Karen Young, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
