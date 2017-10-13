We are Boston gala, Nov. 30

Thursday, Nov. 30

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

425 Summer Street

Boston, MA 02110

The We are Boston gala will take place at the Westin Boston Waterfront. For more information, visit www.boston.gov/calendar/we-are-boston-gala-2017.

Now in its twelfth year, The We Are Boston Gala has quickly grown into the largest event of its kind to support immigrants in our city. The Gala sells out each year!

Mingle with Boston’s most prominent CEOs, executives and diverse community leaders. Experience multi-cultural entertainment and bid on fabulous auction items. The event brings together the top influencers to support, to raise dollars and to celebrate immigrant advancement.

This year, we transport you to the Caribbean. This region makes up 15% of Boston’s immigrants in the City of Boston, and its immigrants, with their skills, cultures and languages, shaped our city. At this year’s Gala, we will pay tribute to the Caribbean community, and guests will experience the Islands’ authentically through cuisine, music and dance. Boston is home to so many cultures, making it a vibrant place for all of us privileged to live here. Our heritage is an essential part of our individual and collective identities.

#WeAreBoston

HONORARY CHAIR: Mayor Martin J. Walsh

CO-CHAIRS:

Mohamad Ali, President & CEO, Carbonite, Inc.

Roger W. Crandall, Chairman, President & CEO, MassMutual

Davide Grasso, President & CEO, Converse

WE ARE BOSTON COMMITTE:

John Alvarez, New Balance Athletic Shoe, Inc.

Mark T. Bettencourt, Goodwin Proctor LLP

Robert K. Coughlin, Mass Biotechnology Council

Sherry Dong, Tufts Medical Center

Atsuko Toko Fish, Fish Family Foundation

Lucas H. Guerra, Argus

Dr. James W. Hunt, Mass League of Community Health Centers

Cynthia Izzo, KPMG

Michael Jorgensen, The Westin Boston Waterfront

David Josef, David Josef Fashions

Nicole Lelter, RPh, Walgreens

Steve Melia, TripAdvisor

Quincy Miller, Eastern Bank

Robert L. Reynolds, Putnam Investments

James E. Rooney, Boston Chamber of Commerce

Micho F. Spring, Weber Shandwick

Richard L. Vieira, Stifel

Karen Young, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

