Watermelon eating contest, music and community fun bring hundreds to Oak Street Fair

Hundreds of youth and families gathered at the Josiah Quincy Elementary School for the 32nd Annual Oak Street Fair on Sept. 23. This annual event, hosted by the Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC), brings together residents of Chinatown and greater Boston for a day of family fun.

Dozens of sponsors and community organizations set up stations with activities for kids and information on events and resources in the Boston area. Organizations represented at the Fair include Pao Arts Center, South Cove Community Health Center, Buds & Blossoms Early Education and Care Center and other agencies from the Boston Chinatown community. As in past years, BCNC hosted a watermelon eating contest, which was a hit among children and BCNC volunteers. The first place winners received a gift card for dim sum at Hei La Moon, while the second place winners went home with more watermelon.

This post is also available in: Chinese