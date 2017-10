The Wang YMCA of Chinatown’s annual fundraiser event will take place on Saturday, November 4 at the Empire Garden Restaurant.

HONORING THREE COUPLES OF COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP:

Nick & Eva Chau

Billy & Josephine Chin

Jim & Lucy Wong

We hope that you will be able to join us, and please let your friends and business contacts know about our event that raises funds for needy community youth and families.

RSVP online at http://ymcaboston.org/legacydinner