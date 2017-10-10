Walter Feldman Fellowship for Emerging Artists deadline on Oct. 20

The Arts & Business Council of Greater Boston (A&BC) is excited to announce a call for entries for the 2018 Walter Feldman Fellowship for Emerging Artists.

Now in its fourth year, this program supports the careers of emerging artists through the experience of a solo exhibition, curatorial support, and professional development, including expert counsel in marketing and business skills.

This program is made possible by the investment of celebrated abstract expressionist artist Walter Feldman, who long held the goal of supporting emerging artists with opportunities for professional recognition and growth.

Who should apply

This fellowship is open to artists who have yet to have their first solo exhibition and who work in any two-dimensional media (excluding photography). Two artists will be selected as 2018 Fellows.

Eligibility requirements

New England-based artists working in non-photographic two dimensional media

Applicant must be under 40 years old as of the application deadline

Applicant has not had a previous solo show at a commercial gallery or museum; does not have professional representation. Artists who have had solo shows in non-profit or smaller alternative spaces are invited to submit.

Benefits of fellowship

Curatorial guidance

Solo show of 10-20 works at the A&BC’s Walter Feldman Gallery in Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood

Design and printing of a professional exhibition catalog to accompany the solo show and to be distributed at the artist’s discretion

Individualized career coaching with industry professionals

Legal support as needed through the A&BC’s Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts program

Timeline

Submission deadline is 10/20

Applicants will be notified of juror’s decisions on 11/7

Dates of solo show TBD (fall 2018)

Fellows will receive professional development coaching from the A&BC and artist consultant Almitra Stanley from September through the end of the fellowship year (June 2018).

Application instructions

Artists can apply through Submittable by clicking on the “Submit” button on the A&BC website . Through this online application form, you will be asked to provide:

Five (5) images of works

Your artist statement, bio (optional), and C.V./resume

A short essay introducing your work and why you feel you will benefit from the Fellowship

A $15 administration fee.