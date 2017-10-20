Volunteering with LBFE for the holidays

This year, volunteers for Little Brother’s- Friends of the Elderly, will make meal deliveries to isolated elders on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day all across the city of Boston. We are in need of volunteers who speak Mandarin and Cantonese (especially on Christmas day) to deliver meals and flowers to MBTA accessible elders. If you aren’t available for these dates but would still like to contribute, please consider donating a nut-free pie for Thanksgiving meal deliveries, or nut-free cookies for Christmas meals.

When: Thanksgiving Day (November 23) and Christmas Day (December 25)

Where: Pick up meals at Stetson Hall West, Northeastern University (10 Forsyth Street) and deliver to elders’ homes across Boston

Time: Volunteers can pick up 2-3 meals and fresh flowers at Stetson Hall West between 10-11:30 am on the holiday, and are asked to finish delivering meals by 2:00 pm.

New Volunteers: Please plan to attend a 15 minute information session for new volunteers at Northeastern University before picking up your meals and flowers.

Registration for new volunteers will open on November 6th for Thanksgiving meal deliveries, and December 8th for Christmas day deliveries. Volunteers can register online to deliver meals at www.littlebrothersboston.org starting on those dates, and email Little Brother’s- Friends of the Elderly Assistant Director about food donations at rmorrissette.bos@ littlebrothers.org.