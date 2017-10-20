The Nora Theatre Company presents Lauren Gunderson’s ‘The Revolutionists’ Oct. 19 to Nov. 12

CAMBRIDGE, MA – The Nora Theatre Company is proud to present Lauren Gunderson’s The Revolutionists from October 19 – November 12, 2017. The Revolutionists is directed by Courtney O’Connor. The press performance is Monday, October 23 at 7:30PM..

Paris, France, 1793: The Reign of Terror. Four badass women conspire, plot murder, and resist extremist insanity. Join playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, Haitian activist Marianne Angelle and former queen Marie Antoinette as they hang out before each of them loses their… heads. In this irreverent, fantastical comedy, Lauren Gunderson, award-winning author of Emilie: La Marquise Du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight, examines feminism, extremism, art, and how we actually go about changing the world.

The Revolutionists plays at Central Square Theater, 450 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, October 19 – November 12, 2017. Tickets may be purchased by calling 617.576.9278 x1, at the Central Square Theater box office, or online at CentralSquareTheater.org