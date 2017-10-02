Ten individuals indicted in connection with sex trafficking, money laundering operation through online ‘escort’ service

Women trafficked through “Chloe’s Companions” website in Boston, Braintree, Lexington, Newton and Waltham.

BOSTON – Ten individuals have been indicted in connection with a sex trafficking and money laundering operation in which women were sold for sex in Massachusetts communities through a purported online “escort” service that was a front for human trafficking, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today.

The following individuals were indicted yesterday by a Statewide Grand Jury:

Sonya Palic (a.k.a. Chloe), age 46, of Manchester, NH

Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude (19 counts)

Deriving Support from Prostitution (19 counts)

Money Laundering (4 counts)

Conspiracy to Traffic Persons for Sexual Servitude (3 counts)

Conspiracy to Launder Money (4 counts)

Palic will be arraigned in Suffolk, Middlesex and Norfolk Superior Courts at later dates.

Charlotte Napolitano (a.k.a. Red), age 46, of Bedford, NH

Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude (19 counts)

Deriving Support from Prostitution (19 counts)

Conspiracy to Traffic Persons for Sexual Servitude (3 counts)

Napolitano will be arraigned in Suffolk, Middlesex and Norfolk Superior Courts at later dates.

Charles Cook, age 65, Marblehead, MA

Conspiracy to Traffic Persons for Sexual Servitude (1 count)

Conspiracy to Launder Money (1 count)

Sex for a Fee (1 count)

John Vivilecchia, age 53, Groveland, MA

Conspiracy to Traffic Persons for Sexual Servitude (1 count)

Conspiracy to Launder Money (1 count)

Sex for a Fee (1 count)

David Johnson, age 60, Carver, MA

Money Laundering (1 count)

Conspiracy to Launder Money (1 count)

Sex for a Fee (1 count)

Eric Simpson, age 44, Mendon, MA

Money Laundering (1 count)

Conspiracy to Launder Money (1 count)

Sex for a Fee (1 count)

Anthony DiDomizio, age 52, Manchester, NH

Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude (3 counts)

Conspiracy to Traffic Persons for Sexual Servitude (1 count)

Caleb Gerry, age 23, Gardner, MA

Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude (1 count)

Conspiracy to Traffic Persons for Sexual Servitude (1 count)

Richard Napolitano, age 43, Bedford, NH

Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude (1 count)

Conspiracy to Traffic Persons for Sexual Servitude (1 count)

Eric Peltak, age 44, Manchester, NH

Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude (3 counts)

Conspiracy to Traffic Persons for Sexual Servitude (1 count)

Cook, Vivilecchia, Johnson, Simpson, DiDomizio, Gerry, Richard Napolitano, and Peltak will be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court at a later date.

Palic and Napolitano were initially arrested on Feb. 8 as a result of an investigation by the AG’s Human Trafficking Division.

The AG’s Office began an investigation in September 2016 after the matter was referred by the Waltham Police Department. The AG’s investigation revealed that Palic and Napolitano ran an organized and sophisticated criminal enterprise from their home offices in New Hampshire.

They allegedly advertised and provided “escort” services in the Northeast, primarily in Massachusetts, but also in New Hampshire and New York, through their website, chloescompanions.com, which was set up as a front to facilitate commercial sexual activity.

Authorities allege that about 12 to 15 women were trafficked using this website at any given time. The website provided profiles of the women and a calendar for available dates and locations for each woman. The AG’s Office obtained a court order to have the website taken down and it has since been removed.

Palic and Napolitano allegedly arranged for women to meet with men, either for “in-calls” or “out-calls” at hotels, to provide commercial sexual services in exchange for cash. Women were allegedly trafficked in local cities and towns including Boston, Braintree, Lexington, Newton and Waltham. Further investigation revealed that Richard Napolitano, who is Charlotte’s husband, along with Peltak, Gerry and DiDomizio allegedly transported victims to these encounters and helped to collect and transport money involved in this trafficking operation.

Authorities allege that the majority of the money from these encounters went to Palic and Napolitano, which Palic laundered through businesses to perpetuate the daily operations of the criminal enterprise.

Further investigation by the AG’s Office revealed that Cook, Vivilecchia, Simpson, and Johnson all helped to launder the money. Authorities allege that all four paid Palic for sex and Johnson allegedly paid her for sex through his company’s payroll checks.

These charges are allegations, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This case is being handled through the AG’s Human Trafficking Division, which focuses on policy, prevention and prosecution and includes a team of specialized prosecutors, victim advocates and Massachusetts State Police troopers who handle high impact, multi-jurisdictional human trafficking investigations and prosecutions across the state. Through the Human Trafficking Division, the AG’s Office has charged more than 35 individuals in connection with human trafficking since the law went into effect in 2012.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Nancy Rothstein of the AG’s Human Trafficking Division, with assistance from Paralegal Sindhu Kadhiresan and Victim Witness Advocate Rebecca Auld, Director in the AG’s Victim and Witness Services Division.

It was investigated by Massachusetts State Police assigned to the AG’s Human Trafficking Division, Investigator Sallyann Nelligan, Director of the AG’s Financial Investigations Division and the AG’s Digital Evidence Lab. Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex DA’s Office and from the Crime Scene Service Section, New Hampshire State Police and Lexington, Newton, Waltham, Derry, N.H., and Manchester, N.H. Police Departments also assisted in this investigation, along with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.