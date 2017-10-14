‘Taste of the Caribbean’ benefit for Hurricane Maria victims on Oct. 22

Sunday, Oct. 22

11am- 7pm

500 Morton Street in Dorchester

The Latino Law Enforcement Group of Boston (LLEGO Boston) is formed by law enforcement officers, civilian personnel and caring people of Boston who have been affected by the devastation to the Caribbean caused by Hurricane Maria. We are hosting several fundraisers one of which will be a “Taste of the Caribbean” lunch and dinner event on Sunday October 22, 2017 from 11am- 7pm that will benefit those affected by Hurricane Maria.

We are conducting a raffle with 21 prizes; these prizes include four sets of two tickets to Boston Red Sox games in 2018, breakfast for two with Boston Police Commissioner William Evans, lunch for two with Chief William Gross

and other gifts to be named; three prizes will be drawn every hour beginning at 12 noon on Sunday, October 22nd.

We will host a “Taste of the Caribbean” lunch and dinner event on Sunday, October 22nd from 11am to 7pm at the Boston Police/ VFW Post #1018; food donations from local Caribbean restaurants will be sold at $10.00 per meal; beverages and desserts will be available at an additional cost.

We will kindly receive donations of health and beauty items on October 22nd that will be shipped to the Caribbean.

LLEGO Boston is a social group of law enforcement officers and citizens that have come together to promote community policing, engage with the community and encourage young people to consider law enforcement as a career. We formed in April 2017 and now have nearly 200 members from Boston and will soon expand to include Latino firefighters, EMS personnel, security companies, colleges & universities and other entities TBA. We possess a working board of 18 members that reports quarterly to the general membership. This board is comprised of 15 law enforcement members with three community activists. Since our inception, we have worked with the city of Boston and the Boston Police Department on issues that concern Latinos in our field. We have been fortunate to be well received by Mayor Walsh and Police Commissioner Evans. Presently, we have eight members deployed to Puerto Rico with 17 additional members to be deployed in the next few weeks. We are proud to assist in the aid to Puerto Rico as many of us have roots in the Caribbean.

Our mission statement

Our mission is to unite the knowledge and experience of Latino Boston Police Officers to promote diversity in law enforcement by furthering partnerships with the community through recruitment, education, and trust.

For more information, please contact Jeanette Origel, LLEGO Boston Media Relations at 857-389-1776, jeanetteorigel@gmail.com