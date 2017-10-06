Taiwan celebrates 106 years of independence

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Boston held its Double 10 celebration on Oct. 4 at the Fairmont Copley Hotel. (From left) State Rep. Paul Schmid, Rep. Tackey Chan, Roman Chan, Director-general Scott Lai, Mrs. Lai and Hung-wei Ou, director of the TECO Culture Center. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Boston (TECO) rang in 106 years of independence at its Double 10 celebration on Oct. 4 at the Fairmont Copley Hotel.

TECO Director-general Scott Lai welcomed guests for his final independence day celebration in Boston, as his three-year tenure ends in 2018. “A hundred and six years ago, Dr. Sun Yat-sen made a resolution for Taiwan, the mother of democracy for all people … May the friendship between the Republic of China and the United States last forever.”

State officials from Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island attended the dinner, along with representatives from several nations.

America is the second-largest trading partner of Taiwan, reaching $60 billion in 2016. It is also the second largest foreign investor. Under Lai’s leadership, Massachusetts signed a driver’s license agreement, allowing 900 Taiwanese drivers to get Mass. licenses.

Director-general Scott Lai raised a toast with representatives from Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)

