State police investigate Chinatown stabbing

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2017—State Police detectives are investigating the stabbing yesterday of a homeless man near the Route 93 off-ramp near Kneeland Street in Boston’s Chinatown.

State Police assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, Crime Scene Services Section, and Tunnels Barracks responded to the area at about 7:45 pm for a report of a person stabbed. The 48-year-old victim was transported to Tufts Medical Center, where he told investigators that he was panhandling in the area when he became involved in an altercation with another man. In the course of that altercation, the assailant stabbed him twice. His injuries were not life-threatening.

The victim described the assailant as a middle-aged, Latino male approximately 5’11” in height with a dark complexion and long, dark hair wearing a green camouflage backpack. The assailant fled the area on foot.

Two Troop E troopers responsible for outreach to homeless communities are assisting in the investigation. Troopers and detectives have also canvased the area for witnesses, video, and other evidence.

Anyone who recognizes the assailant’s description, or who was in the area of Kneeland Street, the Route 93 off-ramp, or the basketball court nearby yesterday evening, is asked to contact the Suffolk County State Police Detective Unit at 617-727-8817.