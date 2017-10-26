St. Francis House celebrates 16th annual All The Way Home gala raising over $750,000

Last night, Governor Charlie Baker and more than 450 of Boston’s most influential business leaders, philanthropists and advocates at the Fairmont Copley Plaza joined to support St. Francis House’s annual All The Way Home gala. The All the Way Home gala celebrates and raises funds for St. Francis House, the Commonwealth’s largest day shelter serving over 500 poor and homeless men and women each day. This year’s honorary co-chairs were Governor Charlie Baker and Mayor Martin J. Walsh.

“Helping individuals and families fighting homelessness is a top priority for our administration and the Commonwealth,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “We are committed to working with partners like St. Francis House to provide support services, affordable housing, workforce development training and recovery services for our most vulnerable populations.”

The event highlighted the work of St. Francis House and the impact it is making on the lives of the individuals it serves. Additionally, it highlighted the redevelopment of their new building at 48 Boylston Street, in partnership with the Planning Office for Urban Affairs, which will create 46 new units of affordable housing, a social business enterprise, and more robust counseling services.

“Here at St. Francis House, we keep our doors open 365 days a year, welcoming and serving 6,800 unique individuals every year with compassionate care,” said Karen LaFrazia, President and CEO of St. Francis House. “Thanks to the countless ways our supporters sustain our life-changing mission, St. Francis House is able to create more housing, employment and recovery opportunities with the renovation of 48 Boylston Street.”

The event was co-chaired by Dan Brownell, Head of Advanced Process Solutions at Fidelity Investments, and Pam Norley, President, Fidelity Charitable. Honoring St. Francis House board member Steve Neff, Head of Technology and Global Services at Fidelity Investments, for his long-standing commitment to our work, St. Francis House is grateful to Steve for his unwavering belief in the ability of people to overcome adversity.

“St. Francis House truly does rebuild lives. Since I’ve become involved as a Board member for the past nine years, I have been genuinely moved by the grace and compassion with which they serve their guests who come to St. Francis House for an opportunity to rebuild their lives,” said Steve Neff of Fidelity Investments.