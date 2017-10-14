Sotheby’s Chinese Art Appraisal Day on Oct. 14

On October 14th, Sotheby’s will be hosting a Chinese Art Appraisal Day in the Boston metropolitan area. No appointment is necessary— simply bring your piece(s) in and our Chinese art specialists will be available to share their expertise and provide a complimentary auction valuation.

Location: Courtyard by Marriott Boston Brookline

40 Webster St, Brookline, MA 02446

Date: Saturday, October 14th 2017

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

2017 has been another exceptional year for Chinese art, with global collectors seeking the finest examples of China’s unique artistic heritage. This year, Sotheby’s New York achieved $67.9 million at auction for Chinese art, and offered at auction over 1,500 lots spanning 4,000 years of history. Given the strength of the current market, now is an ideal time to consign Chinese art, and we welcome you to partake in our next international sale season.

If you are unable to attend the appraisal day, our specialists would still be delighted to review your piece(s). Please call Ms. Ange Wong at 212 894 1177 or email cptgny@sothebys.com with images and a description of your item.

A Rare Yellow and Green-enameled Blue and White ‘Lotus’ Vase

Qianlong Seal Mark and Period

Estimate 60,000 – 80,000 USD

Lot sold for 1,116,500 USD, September 2017 Important Chinese Art

Zhang Daqian (Chang Dai-chien)

Blue Cliff and Old Tree

Ink and color on paper

Estimate 450,000 – 650,000 USD

Lot sold for 840,500 USD, September 2017 Fine Classical Chinese Paintings and Calligraphy