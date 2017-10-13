Shanghai Dance Theatre makes its Boston debut in ‘Soaring Wings: Journey of the Crested Ibis,’ Jan. 11-12, 2018

The balletic dance drama ‘Soaring Wings’ tells the story of the rare crested ibis bird and its reemergence after man-made urbanization, with acclaimed principal dancers Zhu Jiejing and Wang Jiajun; story by playwright Luo Huaizhen, directed and choreographed by Tong Ruirui, and music by Guo Sida.

China Arts and Entertainment Group will present the Boston Debut of the Shanghai Dance Theatre (SDT) in a new production of Soaring Wings: Journey of the Crested Ibis, January 11-12, 2018 at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont Street, Boston, MA. The performances will take place on Thursday, January 11 at 8pm and Friday, January 12 at 8pm.

Telling the tale of the nearly extinct crested ibis, Soaring Wings: Journey of the Crested Ibis focuses on environmental protection for and traces the history of the majestic bird; from the time when they freely nested across Asia, to their near extinction due to man-made urbanization, to their glorious return to the wild. The performances aim to raise awareness of the significance of keeping a harmonious relationship with other living creatures, and the interdependence between human beings and nature.

Centuries ago, human beings lived in harmony with these birds—reserved, elegant, sacred and noble, yet also sensitive, vulnerable, and occasionally distant. With the onset of modernization and urbanization, the living environment of crested ibis began to deteriorate and in the middle of the 20th Century, it was declared that crested ibises were an endangered species. In May 1981, Chinese scientists fortuitously discovered seven wild crested ibises in Yang County, Shaanxi Province and today, in China, Japan, Korea and eastern Siberia, with increasingly careful protection, the population of crested ibis has been growing steadily as the birds nest and flourish.

With traditional Chinese music, opulent costumes, and expressive choreography, Soaring Wings stars two of China’s most respected dancers, Zhu Jiejing and Wang Jiajun, both principal dancers of the Shanghai Dance Theatre. The story is written by playwright Luo Huaizhen, directed and choreographed by one of China’s most notable figures in dance, Tong Ruirui, with music composed by Guo Sida. Since its premiere on October 7, 2014, the show has presented nearly 200 performances around the world.

Soaring Wings is a part of CAEG’s Image China cultural exchange initiative, which seeks to introduce traditional and contemporary Chinese performing arts to audiences around the world. Since its inception in 2009, Image China has presented works at performance venues across the globe, including Lincoln Center in New York, The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and stages throughout Europe and Australia. Recent productions include Confucius, Dragon Boat Racing, The Legend of Mulan, and the acclaimed American debut of the Peking Opera star Zhang Huoding.

AWARDS FOR SOARING WINGS: JOURNEY OF THE CRESTED IBIS

2014 – Award for Outstanding Work in the Shanghai New Play Selection and Performance Competition

2014 – Shanghai Literary and Artistic Creation Award for Excellent Work

2015 – Selected as the funding project by the China National Arts Fund for major stage works

2015 – Selected as a candidate for the 10th Wenhua Award

2016 – Lotus Award for Dance Drama in the 10th China National Dance Competition

2016 – Shanghai Literary and Artistic Creation Award for Competitive Work

2017 – Selected as the continued funding project by the China National Arts Fund for major stage works

Soaring Wings: Journey of the Crested Ibis: Boston Debut of the Shanghai Dance Theatre

January 11-12, 8pm | Boch Center Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St. Boston, MA 02116

Tickets: $30-$100 | bochcenter.org, 866-348-9738

BIOS

ABOUT SHANGHAI DANCE THEATRE

Founded in June 1979, Shanghai Dance Theatre (SDT) completed the enterprise restructuring of state-owned art troupes in November 2009. SDT is committed to creating Chinese traditional dance dramas, dance productions, and vocal and instrumental music productions. Since its foundation, SDT has accumulated a large number of high-quality artistic productions, such as the grand costume show Golden Dances & Silver Costumes, dance dramas Shinning Red Star, Wild Zebra, Farewell to My Concubine, Hua-Mulan, Stage Sisters, Let’s Dance Together, Soaring Wings, grand dance epic The Red Clouds over the Horizon, and more. SDT has created a number of special gala shows including drum dance Dragon Sound, and dance collections Fragrance, The Dances We Danced, On the Road, Sky, Earth and People, The Songs in the Heart, On the Wings of Song, and Date in Spring. SDT has also created more than 100 dance pieces such as Root Carving, Contemporary Rhythm, Deep Night, Beauty, Earth, Listen to the Body, Shanghai Memory, The North Return of Wild Geese, The Girls and the Rain of the Dai Nationality, Dandelion, Heaven Bath, Wandering, and At This Moment.

SDT has received many awards and honors including China “Five Ones” Project Award, China National Stage Art Fine Works Project Award, Wenhua Award by China Ministry of Culture, Gold Prize of Lotus Award of China National Dance Competition, Gold Prize of China National Minority Dance Competition, Special Jury Prize of the Professional Dance Competition of East China (6 provinces + 1 municipality), Shanghai Literary and Artistic Creation Award for Competitive Work, and more. SDT has a pool of talents such as the principal dancers Zhu Jiejing, Fang Guang, Wang Jiajun, Hou Tengfei, Deng Yun, and Wang Jing, who are all famous young dancers with global appeal. In addition to the principal dancers, there are a large number of outstanding soloists and lead dancers who add to the high-quality talents in echelon.

SDT has performed to great acclaim in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, UK, France, Germany, Russia, Italy, Denmark, Poland, Czech Republic, Austria, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Turkey, Thailand, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Morocco, Hungary, Chinese Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan.

ABOUT CHINA ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

CHINA ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT GROUP (CAEG) is the first large state-owned cultural enterprise in China. It was founded in 2004 based on the merger of the China Performing Arts Agency (CPAA) and the China International Exhibition Agency (CIEA). With a history of more than 50 years, CPAA and CIEA have gained international acclaim by undertaking thousands of governmental cultural exchange projects and commercial stage performances and arts exhibitions both at home and abroad. Such productions include the opera Turandot on its original site in the Forbidden City of Beijing, Shaolin Warriors, ERA-Intersection with Time, and the Chinese language version of the classic musicals Mamma Mia and Cats. Serving as a bridge of cultural exchanges between China and other countries, CAEG has established and maintained a wide and solid cooperation with world-renowned cultural institutions, galleries, and museums, as well as famed cultural companies, performing arts troupes, and individual artists. Each year, thousands of shows, exhibitions and other cultural activities are presented in hundreds of cities in dozens of countries and regions attracting audiences of more than 10 million annually.