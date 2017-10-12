Seven graduate from customer service program

A graduation for customer service took place at the Pao Arts Center on Oct. 12. The seven graduates completed the seven-week training, with five employed and two interviewing for jobs.

Six of the seven graduates have been in America less than a year, arriving with limited English from China.

“Difficulty always motivates me to move forward,” said Jinshuan Li. He completed the program and is now working as a café barista.

“I feel comfortable and confident in conversations. In the United States, we need English like a fish needs water,” said graduate Alice Mei, who will work at Bon Me.

Employer Bon Me has hired seven graduates from the customer service program.

Alumna Nhi Tran completed the program in 2016 and celebrated her one-year work anniversary at Bon Me in September. Tran said, “I try to work hard and do my best.”

Bon Me restaurant manager Ainsley Li said of the hires, “Everyone was amazed at their work ethic…they give their all.”

Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC) director of adult basic education and workforce initiatives Debby Wiesen said, “Now is time for you to dream more. I hope all your dreams come true.”

The seven-week training provides low-income immigrants with English, customer service and job search skills for employment in the retail and customer service industries. Students study for free through funding from the Neighborhood Jobs Trust provided by the City of Boston. It is organized by BCNC and the Chinese Progressive Association.

The next session starts Oct. 30.

This post is also available in: Chinese