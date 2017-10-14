Rep. Clark issues statement on Trump decision to decertify Iran deal

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Katherine Clark released the following statement regarding President Trump’s announcement that he will not certify Iran’s compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action:

“Decertification of the Iran Nuclear Agreement is a breathtaking abdication of the Administration’s duty to keep Americans safe. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has been our best tool in preventing a nuclear-armed Iran. By refusing to certify this agreement, Trump is allowing his blind contempt for his predecessor to put the security of our families at risk.

“Trump’s erratic foreign policy and penchant for chaos go against the advice of our best experts and play right into the hands of the most extreme elements in Iran. Trump’s actions isolate the United States, alienate our international partners, and destabilize the Middle East. Congress has responsibly imposed sanctions on Iran outside of the JCPOA for the security of the United States and our allies, and we must remain vigilant. In the absence of responsible leadership from the White House, however, Congress must resolve to protect the safety and security of every American by preserving this agreement.“