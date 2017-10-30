Red Sox legend Big Papi to be honored with YMCA’s first civic award on Nov. 8

Y’s annual Spark Party awards community volunteers for their work

Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 6pm

WHO: James Morton, the YMCA of Greater Boston’s President and CEO, welcomes Former Red Sox Player David Ortiz, the beloved “Big Papi,” along with State Street Chairman and CEO Jay Hooley, and Community Volunteer Eileen Connors to the YMCA’s Spark Party. Emceeing the evening will be WBZ-TV Anchor Lisa Hughes, and there will be a special “fireside chat” between Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy and Ortiz to discuss the retired slugger’s ongoing commitment to Boston. Expected attendees include: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Suffolk County DA Dan Conley, philanthropist Stacy Lucchino, Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross, Blue Hills Bank CEO Bill Parent, and YMCA of Greater Boston Board ChairBetsy Burnett.

WHAT: The Spark Party is the Y’s largest annual fundraising event, bringing together over 300 respected community leaders and individuals in support of greater Boston’s children and families. This year, the YMCA will debut an awards ceremony, issuing the following honors to prominent members of the Boston community who have championed health, wellness, and youth development. The following awards will be issued:

· David Ortiz – 1851 YMCA of Greater Boston Civic Engagement Award

· Jay Hooley – 1851 YMCA Legacy Award for Corporate Citizenship

· Eileen Connors – 1851 YMCA Legacy Award for Volunteer Leadership

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 6 to 9pm

Ortiz to arrive at 7:15pm

WHERE: Fairmont Copley Plaza, 138 St. James Ave., Boston, MA 02116

CONTACT: Tricia Tiedt; tricia@teakmedia.com; 617-269-7171