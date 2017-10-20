Raising Our Voices recognizes immigrant workers

By the Sampan editorial team

English for New Bostonians honored businesses from across the Commonwealth that support and invest in English language training for immigrant workers at its annual Raising Our Voices on Oct. 17 at Northeastern University.

Massachusetts Secretary of Labor Rosalin Acosta recognized the workers for their efforts. The businesses honored for their ESOL programs in the workplace were MilliporeSigma, Piantedosi Baking, Sidekim Foods and United Electric Controls. Piantedosi partnered with workplace education provider Asian American Civic Association.

A panel on workplace ESOL’s impact on communities featured Acosta; Damon Cox, senior director of economic development and entrepreneurship at The Boston Foundation; Jimmy Liang, CEO and chef for JP Fuji Group; and Frances Laroche, program director at Educational Development Group.

