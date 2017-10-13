Project Citizenship hosts largest Citizenship Day in Boston

By Project Citizenship

The Fall is always an exciting time at Project Citizenship. September is busy with Citizenship Day and onboarding a new AmeriCorps team and October is full of workshops from Boston all the way to Lawrence.

Citizenship Day in Boston was the largest workshop that we have ever held! 375 applicants were assisted by 312 volunteers. Applicants came from 65 different countries all around the world. In total, volunteers helped complete 217 fee waivers which saves $157,325 in application fees. Thank you to all of the sponsors, volunteers, and planning committee, without whom the workshop could never have happened.

Here is how one volunteer described it: “I wanted to thank you for the opportunity to volunteer with Project Citizenship again. You truly make it easy for busy [volunteers] to commit a day or a few hours, which more easily fits into our schedule than other ongoing commitments. I’m always impressed by your staff- you have the logistics of serving hundreds of clients down to a science. I noticed (and appreciated) the subtle improvements over last year too, like the “help” and “mail and copy” signs, which shows that you’re always looking to improve.”

Check out our website to meet our new AmeriCorps team. Erik, Casey, Kayla, and Leptune will serve at Project Citizenship for 11 months and will assist thousands of applicants start their journey to citizenship.

Finally, we are in need of volunteers for workshops in October. Click the links below to register if you are able to attend.

Thank you for all of your support throughout the year and we look forward to seeing you at our next workshop!

Sincerely,

Matthew Jose

Director of Programs and Development