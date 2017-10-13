Preschoolers celebrate August Moon

Buds & Blossoms Early Education and Care Center celebrated the August Moon Festival on Oct. 12 at the Asian American Civic Association.

August Moon is also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, taking place on August 15 of the lunar calendar. The harvest festival is celebrated with mooncakes, family reunions and moon gazing.

Preschoolers performed several dances, along with singing songs in Mandarin. They received Halloween airbrushed temporary tattoos, paper lanterns and played games. Special treats included mooncakes and fruit.

Buds & Blossoms is an immersive Chinese daycare center.

This post is also available in: Chinese