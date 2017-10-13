Preschoolers celebrate August Moon
Buds & Blossoms preschoolers celebrated the August Moon Festival with games on Oct. 12 at the Asian American Civic Association. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)
Buds & Blossoms Early Education and Care Center celebrated the August Moon Festival on Oct. 12 at the Asian American Civic Association.
August Moon is also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, taking place on August 15 of the lunar calendar. The harvest festival is celebrated with mooncakes, family reunions and moon gazing.
Preschoolers performed several dances, along with singing songs in Mandarin. They received Halloween airbrushed temporary tattoos, paper lanterns and played games. Special treats included mooncakes and fruit.
Buds & Blossoms is an immersive Chinese daycare center.
Children got airbrushed temporary tattoos. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)
A student picks up fuzzy balls with chopsticks to place in the bowl. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)
Two boys lined up for airbrushed temporary tattoos. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)
Children played sandbag basketball. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)
