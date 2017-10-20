Chinatown crime for Oct. 7 to Oct. 20

By the Boston Police Department

All reports are submitted by the Boston Police Department. The time period is from Oct. 6 to Oct. 20 for District A-1, which includes Chinatown.

To report a crime or suspicious activity, call 911. Interpreters are available for Chinese speakers.

Trafficking drugs

Oct. 6, 7:33 a.m.: The suspect was arrested on Oxford Place after a lengthy drug investigation.

Robbery

Oct. 7, 1:43 a.m.: The victim reports while walking in the area of Harrison Avenue extension, he was assaulted and robbed by an unknown male.

Robbery

Oct. 7, 3:32 a.m.: The victim reports an unknown black male grabbed her purse while she was walking down Harrison Avenue. He fled towards Oxford Place.

Assault and battery with a deadly weapon

Oct. 10, 2:25 p.m.: The victim reports while walking down Essex Street an unknown white male sprayed her with an unknown substance.

Larceny

Oct. 10, 7:00 p.m.: The victims report they boarded a bus on Essex Street for New York City. Upon arrival they noticed that their luggage was missing. The officer spoke with company spokesperson. He stated the company was not responsible for unattended bags.

Assault and battery

Oct. 11, 6:20 p.m.: The victim reports while walking on Essex Street, she was approached by an unknown male who appeared to be homeless. The male for no apparent reason spit on the victim. The suspect left scene prior to the officer’s arrival. The suspect was eventually located. He was FIO’d and released.

Assault and battery

Oct. 14, 12:44 a.m.: The victim states he was assaulted on Hudson Street by an unknown Asian male wearing dark clothing. The victim was transported to Tufts Medical Center for further treatment.

Drug arrest

Oct. 14, 8 p.m.: The suspect was arrested on Beach Street by the District A-1 Drug Control Unit on a drug possession offense.

Assault and battery

Oct. 15, 4:46 a.m.: The victim reports while walking on Washington Street he was assaulted by an individual known to him as Ricco Hawkins. The suspect was located and will be summonsed into Boston Municipal Court for assaulted and battery.

Armed robbery

Oct. 16, 7:42 a.m.: The officers responded to Boylston Street on a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival the officers met and spoke with the victim. He stated the man that robbed him at gunpoint was standing in front of the convenience store. The suspect was located and placed under arrest for possession of a dangerous weapon and the armed robbery charge.

