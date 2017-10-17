Parenting Journey names Imari Paris Jeffries as executive director

Parenting Journey announced today that Imari K. Paris Jeffries has been named executive director of the organization. In this role, Paris Jeffries will lead Parenting Journey as the nonprofit continues to pursue and amplify its pro-family agenda.For more than 30 years, Parenting Journey has partnered with parents and caregivers to build stronger families by developing the inner strengths, life skills, and networks of resources they need to succeed. Since 2007, over 52,000 parents have participated in Parenting Journey programs—to the benefit of more than 131,000 children.

“We are thrilled to have Imari lead and advocate for Parenting Journey,” said Anne Peretz, founder and board member of Parenting Journey. “His experience as a leader, community activist, and innovator will have an incredible impact on our organization and its efforts to promote policies, regulations, and community initiatives that support strong family growth and development.”

“Parenting Journey’s mission to build strong families aligns with my own personal values,” said Paris Jeffries. “We’re working hard to change the narrative around what makes a good parent. Parenting is universal and we strive to create a loving community that provides compassion and respect for all parents.”

Prior to joining Parenting Journey, Paris Jeffries was CEO of Italian Home, a behavioral health organization in Boston. He served as the COO of Jumpstart, a national early education organization, for a year in their Greater Boston location; CEO of Boston Rising, an anti-poverty initiative, for over two years; and spent five years as the Executive Director of Friends of the Children-Boston, a mentoring organization for children of high-risk communities.

An active member of the community, Paris Jeffries serves as a Trustee of The University of Massachusetts System and on the board of directors for the Appalachian Mountain Club. He has also recently been appointed by Governor Baker to serve on the Black Advisory Commission. Paris Jeffries has previously served on the boards of the Massachusetts Mentoring Partnership, Save the Harbor, Save the Bay, Third Sector New England, the Elizabeth Peabody House, and the African American Federation of Greater Boston. Paris Jeffries earned his bachelor’s degree and two master’s degrees from the University of Massachusetts. He is currently pursuing his PhD through the Higher Education Administration Program.

About Parenting Journey

Parenting Journey (www.parentingjourney.org) creates safe communities and more resilient families by helping them develop their inner strengths, life skills, and networks of resources they need to succeed. Parenting Journey’s approach is both transformational and systematic. Our work includes improving individual, family, and community connectedness; fostering a pipeline of educators, therapists, and champions of parent education and care; and advocating for high quality and pro-family policy, regulations, and communities. To date, thousands of parents have participated in the Parenting Journey programs—more than 52,000 since 2007. The programs have also been replicated in nearly 500 locations across the United States, and the organization is actively expanding its reach.