Panel looks at Chinese immigrant impact on Boston’s history

A discussion on the Chinese Exclusion Act took place Oct. 17 at the Boston Athenaeum.

Panel “Boston and the Chinese Exclusion Act,” led by Tunney Lee with Shauna Lo and Lisong Liu, covered the changing nature of Chinese immigration to Boston from the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 through its repeal in 1943 to today.

“The Chinese Exclusion Act was the first piece of legislation passed against an ethnic group,” said Lee, a retired architecture professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “In 1860, there was one Chinese person in Boston, according to Census. That has grown to more than 24,000 Chinese individuals in Boston and over 120,000 in Massachusetts in 1990.”

While the main driver for the legislation was West Coast conflicts between European settlers and Chinese immigrants, Boston and Massachusetts played key roles in the passage and enforcement of the law. Two Massachusetts senators Charles Sumner and George Hoar opposed the legislation. Anti-immigrant sentiment led to violence against the 100,000 Chinese workers on the West Coast.

“My grandfather was working on a California farm, driven out to San Francisco and eventually settled in Boston,” Lee said. His great-grandfather came from Toisan in China’s Guangdong province to work on the transcontinental railroad.

Boston was attractive as an industrial center, with a long relationship with China through trade for tea, silk and ice, Lee said. However, Turkish opium was the most profitable, with New England’s leading families converting their profits into factories and philanthropy for hospitals, schools and other institutions. The Chinese workers faced discrimination from factory owners, so they opened laundries in industrial towns.

“My grandfather and father worked at a laundry in Bridgewater,” Lee said. “The work was hard. The work was long.”

Lee came to Boston as a boy in 1938 from China, coming through East Boston’s immigration station. It was the second largest entry point after Ellis Island, where immigrants were held for processing.

The quota for Chinese immigration was 100 individuals a year, after the Exclusion Act passed. Chinese-American citizens would return to China to marry and bring their children — often sons — over as derivative citizens, said Lo, who teaches Asian American studies at the University of Massachusetts, Boston. Some citizens brought over relatives or unrelated people to pass off as their children or “paper sons,” as they were related on paper but not by blood. The repeal of the Exclusion Act in 1943 and immigration legislation passed in 1965 did away with quotas in favor of family reunification.

“This had a major impact on the Chinese community in Boston, as it allowed the development of families and for Chinatown to expand from Kneeland Street to South End,” said Lo.

After World War II, a wave of Chinese immigrants from Hong Kong, Taiwan and Southeast Asia came to America. Immigration took preference for highly skilled workers, with the establishment of the H1B skilled worker visa in 1990, with quota increases in 1998 and 2000, said Liu, who teaches history at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design. More Chinese came to study in America as well, with some staying to apply for work visas. Notable skilled Chinese immigrants include architect I.M. Pei and computer pioneer An Wang.

“The number of Chinese students has increased dramatically,” Liu said. “There are about 300,000 Chinese students in the United States, which is about a third of all international students in the country.”

The effects of the Chinese in America continue to be felt today. “What is history is relevant to the current time. Who do we want to allow in this country?” Lo said.

The panel was the second event in a “Golden door or border wall” series hosted by the Boston Athenaeum and the Chinese Historical Society of New England. A final event will take place Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. on anti-immigrant sentiment in Boston and sympathetic poetic responses.

Please follow and like us:

This post is also available in: Chinese