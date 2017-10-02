October is Domestic Violence Awareness month

This year in Massachusetts, we have lost 24 innocent lives to acts of domestic violence. Unfortunately, statistics show that domestic violence is on the rise in our country. It is important to not stay silent and to shine a light on the issue, so that those in current abusive situations know they are not alone. DOVE (DOmestic Violence Ended), Inc. will be hosting two vigils in memory and in honor of the victims and survivors of domestic violence in Massachusetts. The first vigil will be held Thursday, October 12, 2017, at 6:30pm at the United Methodist Church, 40 Beale Street in Quincy. The second vigil will be held in Randolph on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at 6:30pm in the John Belcher House, 360 N. Main Street in Randolph. The events will include remarks and readings by community and religious leaders.

DOVE’s 12th Annual Harvesting Hope Gala Fundraiser will be held on Friday, October 27, 2017 at 6:00pm at the Boston Marriott Quincy. Harvesting Hope is a celebration of DOVE’s mission and accomplishments and is DOVE’s largest annual fundraiser to support critically needed services for survivors of domestic abuse. The legendary, Susan Wornick will join us as master of ceremonies. The night includes a buffet-style dinner, live and silent auction, as well as inspirational speeches from survivors of domestic violence. We will end the night with music and dancing featuring Java Jive, who will perform Current Hits, Classic Rock, Motown, Disco, Swing, Soft Rock and R & B. Tickets for the event can be purchased online at www.dovema.org.

Join us for “The CUE Official Launch” on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 6:00pm at the Boston Winery. The CUE’s newest fall/holiday line will be debuted and the event will include a virtual fashion show video, live music, wine, shopping, networking, all while helping to raise awareness of domestic violence. A portion of sales and ticket pricing will be donated to DOVE Inc. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.shopthecue.com.

We hope you are able to join us as we honor and pay tribute to the victims and survivors of domestic violence.

Mission

Over the last 39 years, DOVE has sheltered nearly 5,000 families and answered more than 45,000 hotline calls. DOVE provides community services in 17 cities and towns south of Boston and also works in partnership with the Quincy, Dedham, Holbrook, Milton, Norwood, and Randolph Police Departments, as well as with the Quincy District Court and Norfolk County Probate & Family Court. All services are confidential, provided free of charge, and are available by appointment.

For more information, visit www.dovema.org or call

❖ 24-Hour Hotline: 617-471-1234 or 1-888-314-DOVE (3683)

❖ Community Advocacy & Prevention Services: 617-770-4065