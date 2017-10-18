New MCAS data shows gains in math by 10th graders

Efforts to develop more rigorous teaching practices within the Boston Public Schools (BPS) have helped raise the number of 10th-grade students scoring proficient or advanced in MCAS mathematics tests to an all-time high, according to data released today by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

The 2017 MCAS results show that the proportion of BPS 10th-graders scoring proficient or advanced in math climbed to 67 percent, an increase of one percentage point above the previous year and eight percentage points since 2009.

The district also saw gains in the scores of several student subgroups. The proportion of Black students achieving proficient or advanced in 10th-grade math rose by 3 points, from 58 percent in 2016 to 61 percent this year. Meanwhile, the number of students with disabilities who scored proficient or advanced increased by 2 percentage points, from 27 percent in 2016 to 29 percent in 2017, as did the rate for economically disadvantaged students, which rose from 59 percent in 2016 to 61 percent in 2017.

“We realize that we still have much more work to do to accomplish our goal of closing persistent opportunity and achievement gaps,” BPS Superintendent Tommy Chang said. “But we are starting to see gains from our work with high-school math teachers to incorporate more cognitively demanding tasks to better prepare our students to solve the complex and rigorous problems they will encounter in MCAS and in life.”

A number of BPS schools also saw demonstrated improvement in certain key assessment areas, including Student Growth Percentile (SGP), which measures individual student growth from one year to the next, and the Composite Performance Index (CPI), which measures how students are distributed amongst the MCAS performance levels.

Nathan Hale Elementary School achieved the district’s highest median student growth percentile in both math and English language arts (ELA), reaching a SGP of 77 and 78 in those areas, respectively.

Edward M. Kennedy Academy for Health Careers’ saw 98 percent of its students score either proficient or advanced (the two highest performance levels) in ELA, making it the highest performing non-exam school in BPS in this subject.

Jeremiah E. Burke High School, which in 2014 became the first high school in Massachusetts to successfully exit level 4 “Turnaround” status, achieved significant improvements in the 10th-grade math MCAS with a SGP ranking of 73.5 (a 16.5-point increase over the previous year) and a CPI score of 90.3 (a 7.7-point increase from 2016).

Charlestown High School elevated its average CPI in math by 6.2 points, to 88.5, and in ELA by 3.3 points, to 93.5.

While high school students statewide last spring were given the original or what is now referred to as the “Legacy MCAS,” students in grades 3 through 8 took, for the first time, a new assessment called “Next Generation MCAS.” High schools across the state will shift to the new version beginning in 2019.

After nearly two decades of using the original MCAS test, the state developed the updated assessment in an effort to give school districts a much clearer indication of student’s readiness for moving on to the next grade level, as well as college and career.

Since this is the first year of the new assessment, DESE is not providing 2017 accountability levels for schools that administered the new test last spring and met the required participation rates. This means that the majority of BPS schools serving grades 3-8 will not receive an accountability level this year. Additionally, DESE has decided this year not to place any additional schools throughout the state into Level 4 “Turnaround” or Level 5 designations.

The new MCAS assessment, which was designed to be given on a computer, focuses on testing a student’s critical-thinking abilities, application of knowledge, and ability to make connections between reading and writing. It has also developed more rigorous standards.

“We are encouraged that this redesigned test will lead to better academic outcomes for all of our students,” said Superintendent Chang. “The Next Generation MCAS resets the expectations for our students, and we believe our young people will meet these expectations over time.”

For many schools across the state, the results of the new 2017 MCAS assessment may produce what appear to be lower scores. However, DESE has emphasized that that new test has a different scoring scale and is not meant to be compared to the “Legacy MCAS.” Instead, the state will use the 2017 Next Generation MCAS assessment results as a new baseline for target-setting in future years.

“The scores for the Next Generation MCAS do not mean a student learned less,” Dr. Chang explained. “The new standards now being used by the state are considered much more rigorous than the previous standards.”

The standards for the new MCAS achievement levels were agreed upon by a statewide panel of educators and are intended to provide a more precise progression of learning expectation from one grade to the next.

For example, with the previous MCAS test, the second highest level, “Proficient,” was defined as: “Students at this level demonstrate a solid understanding of challenging subject matter and solve a solve a wide variety of problems.”

With the new assessment, the second-highest performance level, “Meeting Expectations,” is defined as: “A student who performed at this level met grade-level expectations and is academically on track to succeed in the current grade at this subject.”

The Next Generation MCAS reflects the Commonwealth’s commitment to setting very high standards for student learning and performance. Similarly, the National Assessment for Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as the “Nation’s Report Card,” sets high standards for college and career readiness.

The percentage of BPS students scoring proficient and above in the most recent NAEP test mirrors the proportion of the district’s students achieving the levels of meeting or exceeding expectations on the Next Generation MCAS.

“BPS has long been one of the top-performing urban school districts in the country, as measured by the NAEP assessment results,” said Michael O’Neill, chairperson of the Boston School Committee. “We are hopeful that the state’s new MCAS assessment will continue to raise the bar to ensure that our students perform at higher levels and graduate with the skills necessary to succeed in college and career.”

To help advance this goal, BPS this summer implemented the “Essentials for Instructional Equity, ” a set of research-based resources intended to support the kind of rigorous instruction that will allow BPS students to meet this high academic bar.

BPS has posted school-level results from the 2017 spring MCAS on our website at: https://www.bostonpublicschool s.org/reports

The state education department is generating “Parent Reports” with individual student results that BPS will distribute in the coming weeks. To learn more about the Next Generation MCAS, families can log on to the state’s website www.doe.mass.edu/mcas/parents