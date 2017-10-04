Myers & Chang book launch on Oct. 30

WHAT: Join us for an evening with one of Boston’s most beloved chefs and James Beard Award winner, Joanne Chang, for the debut of her new book, Myers + Chang at Home at BCNC’s new Pao Arts Center. The cuisine of Myers + Chang is inspired by Taiwanese soul food and Southeast Asian street food. Taste some of the delicious dishes right out of her cookbook and have your pre-purchased books signed.

WHEN:

Monday, October 30, 2017 6 pm – 7:30 pm

WHERE:

Pao Arts Center, 99 Albany Street, Boston, MA 02111

WHO:

This event is open to the public. $50 ticket includes the new Myers + Chang at Home cookbook plus hors d’oeuvres and sweets from Myers + Chang and local wines from Truro Vineyards. Seating is limited, please purchase your tickets by Monday, October 16th.

For more information and to purchase tickets:

https://bcnc.net/upcoming-events/2017/10/24/myers-chang-at-bcnc

About Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center:

Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC) is the largest nonprofit social service provider dedicated to Asian families in the Greater Boston area, supporting over 2,600 children, youth, and adults each year at four locations in Boston and Quincy. The mission of BCNC is to ensure that the children, youth, and families we serve have the resources and supports they need to achieve greater economic success and social well-being. BCNC helps families access the resources and services available to them, provides opportunities for them to learn and acquire skills, and creates a community of mutual support and encouragement.